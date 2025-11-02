NHL Morning Recap – November 2, 2025

Welcome to the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the 13 NHL games that were played on Nov. 1, 2025. That includes Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Philadelphia Flyers. As well as Connor McDavid in the late game taking on Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

HURRICANES 1 at BRUINS 2

P3 1:27 – Casey Mittelstadt (4) from Charlie McAvoy (9), Pavel Zacha (10)

P3 5:05 – Viktor Arvidsson (3) from Mittelstadt (4), McAvoy (10)

Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P3 17:11 – Alexander Nikishin (2) from Mark Jankowski (1), Jordan Martinook (5)

PENGUINS 2 at JETS 5

Jets Goal Summary:

P1 0:15 – Gabriel Vilardi (5) from Josh Morrissey (10), Mark Scheifele (10)

P1 2:43 – Brad Lambert (1) from Parker Ford (1), Cole Koepke (2)

P2 1:17 – Vladislav Namestnikov (6) from Jonathan Toews (5), Alex Iafallo (3)

P2 12:13 – Kyle Connor (7) – Penalty Shot

P3 18:39 – Connor (8) from Vilardi (8), Scheifele (11) – Empty Net

FLAMES 2 at PREDATORS 4

Predators Goal Summary:

P1 10:29 – Michael Bunting (3) from Spencer Stastney (4), Justin Barron (4)

P1 11:18 – Matthew Wood (2) from Bunting (3), Nick Blankenburg (1)

P1 14:17 – Jonathan Marchessault (4) from Bunting (4), Wood (2)

P3 19:36 – Filip Forsberg (5) – Empty Net

Flames Goal Summary:

P3 4:39 – Jonathan Huberdeau (2) from Jake Bean (1), Matt Coronato (2)

P3 11:57 – Joel Farabee (2) from Nazem Kadri (7

AVALANCHE 2 at SHARKS 3 – OT

San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils (David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 0:30 – Martin Necas (9) from Cale Makar (14), Devon Toews (3)

P2 9:10 – Nathan MacKinnon (10) from Artturi Lehkonen (8), Valeri Nichushkin (4)

Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 18:21 – Macklin Celebrini (7) from Tyler Toffoli (3), Shakir Mukhamadullin (3)

P2 4:07 – Philipp Kurashev (4) from Ty Dellandrea (5), John Klingberg (2)

OT 1:48 – Kurashev (5) from Alexander Wennberg (5)

STARS 3 at PANTHERS 4 – SO

Panthers Goal Summary:

P2 1:48 – Brad Marchand (6) from Eetu Luostarinen (3), Anton Lundell (6)

P2 4:02 – Sam Reinhart (6) from Carter Verhaeghe (4), Evan Rodrigues (4)

P3 12:26 – Sam Bennett (2) from Gustav Forsling (5), Mackie Samoskevich (6)

Stars Goal Summary:

P2 14:47 – Wyatt Johnston (7) from Sam Steel (2), Mikko Rantanen (9)

P2 15:01 – Justin Hryckowian (1) from Thomas Harley (8), Steel (3)

P3 17:19 – Rantanen (5) from Steel (4), Jason Robertson (7)

Shootout Summary:

FLA – Brad Marchand

CAPITALS 3 at SABRES 4 – SO

Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 1:07 – Dylan Strome (3) from Ryan Leonard (3)

P1 2:15 – Aliaksei Protas (5) from Connor McMichael (3), Tom Wilson (7)

P2 19:17 – Sonny Milano (1) from Matt Roy (2), Martin Fehervary (4)

Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 2:30 – Tage Thompson (5) from Jason Zucker (3), Jordan Greenway (1)

P1 10:02 – Alex Tuch (5) from Josh Doan (5), Owen Power (4)

P1 18:45 – Isak Rosen (1) from Jack Quinn (4), Conor Timmins (4)

Shootout Summary:

BUF – Bowen Byram

CANUCKS 2 at WILD 5

Wild Goal Summary:

P1 15:53 – Vladimir Tarasenko (2) from Joel Eriksson Ek (6), Matt Boldy (8)

P2 13:49 – Marco Rossi (3) from Marcus Johansson (5), Tarasenko (5)

P3 4:07 – Vinnie Hinostroza (1) from Jonas Brodin (2)

P3 5:46 – Brodin (2) from Eriksson Ek (7), Tarasenko (6)

P3 16:43 – Ryan Hartman (4) from Hinostroza (3) – Empty Net

Canucks Goal Summary:

P2 5:34 – Drew O’Connor (1) from Mackenzie MacEachern (1), Aatu Raty (3)

P3 7:00 – O’Connor (2) from Raty (4)

BLUES 2 at BLUE JACKETS 3

Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 4:38 – Charlie Coyle (2) from Cole Sillinger (4), Ivan Provorov (3)

P2 11:55 – Zach Werenski (4) from Denton Mateychuk (2)

P3 5:07 – Sean Monahan (1) from Werenski (6), Kirill Marchenko (6)

Blues Goal Summary:

P1 3:37 – Justin Faulk (2) from Oskar Sundqvist (5), Dylan Holloway (4)

P3 9:48 – Nick Bjugstad (3) unassisted

SENATORS 3 at CANADIENS 4 – OT

Montreal Canadiens center Alex Newhook and goaltender Jakub Dobes celebrate (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 7:05 – Cole Caufield (10) from Nick Suzuki (15)

P1 9:25 – Juraj Slafkovsky (6) from Suzuki (16), Caufield (5)

P3 17:37 – Ivan Demidov (3) from Lane Hutson (10), Mike Matheson (4)

OT 1:40 – Alex Newhook (5) unassisted

Senators Goal Summary:

P2 11:53 – Drake Batherson (5) unassisted

P2 19:49 – Michael Amadio (3) from Shane Pinto (4), Artem Zub (7)

P3 12:27 – Tim Stutzle (6) from Batherson (10), Tyler Kleven (1)

MAPLE LEAFS 5 at FLYERS 2

Flyers Goal Summary:

P1 1:09 – Christian Dvorak (3) from Nikita Grebenkin (2), Travis Konecny (4)

P3 16:08 – Tyson Foerster (4) from Trevor Zegras (9), Matvei Michkov (5)

Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 6:16 – Auston Matthews (6) from Morgan Rielly (5), Nicholas Robertson (3)

P2 8:14 – Jake McCabe (2) from Chris Tanev (2), Matias Maccelli (3)

P2 17:34 – Robertson (3) from Matthew Knies (11), John Tavares (9)

P3 0:33 – Easton Cowan (1) from Tavares (10)

P3 19:42 – Calle Jarnkrok (4) from Dakota Joshua (2), Simon Benoit (2) – Empty Net

DEVILS 4 at KINGS 1

Devils Goal Summary:

P1 1:22 – Nico Hischier (3) from Luke Hughes (7)

P2 3:12 – Brian Halonen (1) from Luke Glendening (3), Dennis Cholowski (1)

P3 3:09 – Dawson Mercer (7) from Jonas Siegenthaler (2)

P3 16:12 – Mercer (8) from Jacob Markstrom (1), Brenden Dillon (4) – Empty Net

Kings Goal Summary:

P3 9:49 – Andrei Kuzmenko (3) from Anze Kopitar (6), Alex Laferriere (3)

BLACKHAWKS 2 at OILERS 3 – OT

Oilers Goal Summary:

P2 0:54 – Leon Draisaitl (9) from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (8), Connor McDavid (12)

P2 17:17 – Jack Roslovic (2) from McDavid (13), Evan Bouchard (7)

OT 2:43 – Bouchard (2) from Draisaitl (7), McDavid (14)

Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P2 8:32 – Tyler Bertuzzi (3) from Connor Bedard (9), Andre Burakovsky (5)

P3 3:19 – Burakovsky (4) from Artyom Levshunov (5), Ryan Greene (2)

RANGERS 3 at KRAKEN 2 – OT

Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 10:16 – Vladislav Gavrikov (1) from Adam Fox (7), Jonny Brodzinski (1)

P1 13:50 – Noah Laba (2) from Will Cuylle (4), Alexis Lafreniere (5)

OT 2:42 – Cuylle (2) from J.T. Miller (5), Fox (8)

Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 12:49 – Chandler Stephenson (3) from Vince Dunn (5), Eeli Tolvanen (3)

P2 6:59 – Brandon Montour (3) from Jaden Schwartz (6), Stephenson (4)