Cuylle the OT Hero as Rangers Defeat Kraken 3-2

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Seattle Kraken hosted the New York Rangers for their first matchup of the season. The Kraken were searching for a win after losing to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 28. Instead, the Rangers earned their third-straight win, defeating the Kraken 3-2 in overtime. This was their last game of the road trip, and they get to head back to Madison Square Garden in high spirits.

Game Recap

Halfway into the first period, the Rangers got on the board first. Jonny Brodzinski took a shot, but Joey Daccord made the save. Brodzinski picked up the rebound and skated it around the back of the net. He passed it down to Adam Fox at the blue line. Fox passed it to Vladislav Gavrikov. He took a shot, which bounced off Daccord’s glove to give the Rangers their first goal.

A minute after the Rangers scored, Urho Vaakanainen took a seat for hooking Berkly Catton. With a minute and change left on the power play, the Kraken got to work. Eeli Tolvanen and Vince Dunn passed the puck back and forth to each other until Dunn passed it to Chandler Stephenson. He skated into the faceoff dot and took a shot to score the Kraken’s first goal of the night on the power play.

59 seconds later, Alexis Lafreniere stole the puck from the Kraken in the neutral zone. He passed to Will Cuylle, who took a shot but Daccord made the save. Noah Laba was skating up to the net with speed. He picked up the rebound and gave the Rangers the lead once more.

New York Rangers celebrate a goal (Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images)

With just about seven minutes gone, Jaden Schwartz dropped the puck down for Brandon Montour. With a slap shot, he tied the game for Seattle.

At 11:47, Cuylle thought he scored to give New York the lead, but the goal was called back, and the score remained tied.

The third period saw the Rangers outshoot the Kraken 9-4, but no goals were scored. With a final score of two goals apiece at the end of regulation, this one was headed to overtime to decide the winner.

With two minutes and change remaining in overtime, J.T. Miller sent the puck across the ice for Cuylle. He took a shot, which hit the crossbar and went into the net to win the game for the Rangers.

Next Up

The Kraken will stay at home and host the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, Nov. 3. The Rangers will head back to Madison Square Garden and host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, Nov. 4.