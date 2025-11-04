Oilers Better to Trade Stecher than Other Discussed Option in Emberson

The Edmonton Oilers are a team that could be making a move or two in the near future. Based on several reports, a few of which came out on Monday, management is looking to free up some cap space in order to make room for Zach Hyman, who is nearing a return from a fractured jaw suffered in the playoffs.

In order to make room for Hyman, the Oilers are attempting to move out a piece from their blueline. That doesn’t come as a surprise, given that they have seven healthy bodies on the back end right now, and will be at eight once Alec Regula comes off of injured reserve.

From the sounds of things, the decision will be between Troy Stecher and Ty Emberson. In part due to Emberson, Stecher has been the odd man out on the back end quite often in the early going of 2025-26, having suited up for just six of the Oilers’ first 15 games. Both happen to be right-hand shots, which should help draw some intrigue on the open market.

A Review of Stecher

Fans often forget, but this is actually Stecher’s third season with the Oilers. He was acquired at the 2024 trade deadline, but suited up for just eight games before suffering a season-ending injury ahead of the playoffs.

Troy Stecher, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 2024-25 campaign saw Stecher suit up for a modest 66 games with the Oilers, along with an additional eight in the playoffs. At that point, it appeared as though the 31-year-old veteran was valued very similarly to Emberson, who suited up for nine playoff contests himself.

Stecher has managed to carve out an impressive 566-game career, a major accomplishment for an undrafted player. He’s had several stops throughout that timespan, and always seems to become a favourite in every dressing room.

A Review of Emberson

As for Emberson, he joined the Oilers ahead of the 2024-25 season. The American-born blueliner was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a move that saw another right-handed defenceman in Cody Ceci go the other way.

Emberson, who joined the Oilers having played just 30 career NHL games, appeared in 76 throughout the 2024-25 campaign. He was used rather sparingly, averaging just over 15 minutes per night. His offensive game was pretty well nonexistent, and there were some struggles defensively, but overall, he didn’t look out of place in a third pairing role.

Ty Emberson, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Emberson is never going to be a top-pairing player at the NHL level, but he is adequate in his own zone in limited minutes, and can also contribute on the penalty kill. To this point, he’s been an unremarkable yet solid addition to the Oilers lineup.

Emberson Should Be Held Onto

While there’s plenty to like about Stecher, his downfall is his age. At 31, there isn’t going to be any sort of improved long-term play. Stecher is deserving of being on an NHL roster, it’s just not the Oilers roster given where they are at as an organization.

Emberson, on the other hand, is just 25 years old. He still has room to make as a player, especially given the fact that he’s only logged 120 games at the NHL level. Though he does make more money than Emberson ($1.3 million cap hit vs. $787,500) he’s also locked up for an additional season to help give the Oilers more depth. Stecher will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Though Stecher won’t bring a whole lot back in value, if anything whatsoever, this deal is being made to give the Oilers a bit of cap relief to welcome back Hyman. Stecher has been fine during his time in Edmonton, but they can certainly get by fine without him. Don’t be surprised to see him possibly picked up by a younger, rebuilding team in need of some veterans rather than a Stanley Cup contender like the Oilers.