Laughton, Lorentz Set to Return to Maple Leafs’ Lineup

It’s safe to say that since the first game of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been without their complete lineup. Injuries to Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz have derailed them up front, while Chris Tanev’s health has been an issue on the back end.

On Tuesday, however, the team seemingly received good news as it was reported that both Laughton and Lorentz were back in regulars white jerseys ahead of the team’s practices – meaning their return to the Maple Leafs’ lineup is imminent.

Laughton hasn’t played a game this season for the Maple Leafs after an injury in the preseason sidelined the 31-year-old Oakville native. He had two goals and four points in 20 games after coming over to the Maple Leafs last season from the Philadelphia Flyers. His return would boost the team’s bottom-six as they continue to build that new identity.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As for Lorentz, he’s dealing with his second injury of the season after returning briefly following his first stint on the injured reserve this season. The 29-year-old has four assists in eight games this season for the Maple Leafs and will be returning from an upper-body injury suffered agains the Columbus Blue Jackets after crashing into the boards heavily following an attempted shot on net.

While both will be welcomed additions to the Maple Leafs’ lineup, it will raise questions for some of the team’s bubble players like Easton Cowan who has four points in 10 games this season and Nicholas Robertson, who has seven points in 12 games – including six in his last five games and a current three-game point streak.