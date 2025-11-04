3 Takeaways From Laval Rocket’s First 10 Games of the Season

The Laval Rocket are off to a decent start in the 2025–26 season, sitting at 6–4–0 through their first 10 games. Nothing flashy, but a strong, competitive beginning that gives head coach Pascal Vincent plenty to build on. The team has managed to find ways to win, balancing a mix of youthful energy and steady veteran leadership. While there’s still room for improvement, the Rocket have shown encouraging signs in key areas. Here are three main takeaways from their first ten games.

Jacob Fowler Keeps Looking Like the Real Deal

Perhaps the most encouraging story early in the season has been Jacob Fowler’s continued rise. The 20-year-old goaltender, making his full-time American Hockey League (AHL) debut, has quickly shown that his stellar college play was no fluke. Fowler holds a 4–2–0 record, with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage, proving he can handle the professional pace and pressure.

Even with veteran Kaapo Kähkönen in the mix, Fowler has earned the bulk of the starts, and deservedly so. Kähkönen hasn’t been bad by any means, sitting at 2–2–0 with a 2.52 goal against average and .917 save percentage, but Fowler’s calmness and composure in the crease have been difference-makers. His rebound control, positioning, and confidence stand out, especially for a goaltender this young.

Related : Canadiens Need to Give More Responsibilities to Ivan Demidov

It’s clear Laval’s coaching staff trusts him to carry the load. Every start seems to build his experience and poise, essential traits for a goaltender the Montreal Canadiens organization views as a potential long-term NHL option. The Rocket’s solid defensive play and Fowler’s reliability have given the team a chance to win almost every night, something that wasn’t always the case last season.

Veterans Leading the Way

While the Canadiens’ development philosophy emphasizes youth, every AHL team needs reliable veterans to steady the ship, and Laval’s veterans have stepped up in a big way. Leading the charge is Laurent Dauphin, who’s been the Rocket’s most consistent offensive presence. With seven goals and five assists in 10 games, Dauphin not only leads the team in goals but also sets the tone with his compete level and leadership. His scoring touch has given Laval the boost it needs in tight games, and his experience continues to be a major influence on the younger players.

Laval Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent (Photo: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

Alex Belzile, back with Laval and as dependable as ever, has chipped in six points in 10 games and remains the team’s emotional heartbeat. He brings the same professionalism and work ethic that made him a fan favorite in both Laval and Montreal. Having players like Belzile and Dauphin sets a strong example for prospects, showing what it means to play the right way, game in and game out.

This balance between youth and experience has been key to the Rocket’s early success. Young forwards like Sean Farrell and Jared Davidson benefit from playing alongside these leaders, who model consistency and effort. In a development-driven environment, those veterans make a world of difference.

Dealing with Early Call-Ups

The Canadiens’ injury situation and lineup needs have already had ripple effects on Laval’s roster. Joshua Roy and Owen Beck both received early-season call-ups, showcasing how quickly opportunity can come for the Rocket’s top prospects. Both players had been off to solid starts before their recalls, and their absences forced Laval to adjust.

On defense, Marc Del Gaizo was also called up, though he has yet to play with Montreal. These early roster movements test Laval’s depth, but they also underline the organization’s philosophy: development first. Laval’s job isn’t just to win games; it’s to prepare players for the next level.

Vincent and his staff deserve credit for keeping the team competitive despite those changes. Young players like Farrell and Adam Engstrom have been given larger roles, while depth forwards have stepped in admirably. It’s a constant balancing act, but one Laval is managing well so far.

Through 10 games, the Rocket have proven they can compete and develop talent at the same time. A 6–4–0 start may not turn heads, but it reflects a healthy balance between results and growth. Fowler’s emergence in goal, the leadership of veterans like Dauphin and Belzile, and the ability to adapt to roster changes all point to a team that understands its mission.