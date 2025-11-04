Milan Lucic Signs PTO With AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds

He hasn’t played an NHL game since 2023-24 with the Boston Bruins, but on Tuesday it was announced that veteran enforcer Milan Lucic signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues affiliate.

The move was announced by Blues’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong and will bring the 37-year-old Lucic an opportunity to get back into professional hockey following an abrupt exit from the game after just four games in 2023-24.

Lucic had previously joined the Blues on a PTO during their 2025 training camp and suited up for four preseason games with the club. He’s six-foot-three and roughly 240 pounds would will add some size to the team’s affiliate in Springfield. A lower-body injury ended his PTO run with the Blues, however.

Milan Lucic, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for what he’s done during his career, Lucic has 233 goals and 586 points in 1,177 career regular season games for the Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He currently ranks 157th on the NHL’s all-time games played list, just 23 games shy of 1,200 for his career.

Lucic won the Stanley Cup back in 2010-11 with the Bruins and has added 29 goals and 77 points in 136 career playoff games.