Canadiens Need to Give More Responsibilities to Ivan Demidov

Through the first month of the season, few players have energized the Canadiens’ offense like Ivan Demidov. The 19-year-old Russian winger has quickly shown why he was such a highly touted prospect, bringing creativity, poise, and confidence every time he steps on the ice. Yet, despite being one of Montreal’s most dynamic forwards, his usage doesn’t reflect his impact. If the Canadiens truly want to maximize their offensive potential, it’s time to start giving Demidov a bigger role.

Needs More Ice Time

Early this season, Demidov has been one of the team’s most effective forwards in driving offensive chances. He’s currently 13th on the team in average ice time at 13:59 per game, trailing veterans like Josh Anderson, a player who, while valuable in his own right, doesn’t offer nearly the same offensive upside or playmaking instincts. Through the team’s first 12 games, Demidov has collected 10 points, good for fourth in team scoring. That kind of production from a teenager on limited minutes is impressive, but it also raises an obvious question: why isn’t he playing more?

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

For a team that still relies heavily on its young core to generate offense, it makes little sense to limit the playing time of someone who consistently tilts the ice in the right direction. When Demidov is on the ice, the puck moves differently, his ability to handle pressure, draw defenders, and create passing lanes gives his linemates more space. He’s the type of player who doesn’t just produce points; he makes the entire line better.

It’s natural that the coaching staff wants to shelter a young player in his first NHL season, easing him into matchups and avoiding overexposure. But Demidov has shown remarkable maturity in his game. He rarely panics under pressure and has proven capable of handling defensive responsibilities. As the season progresses, keeping him below 14 minutes a night might end up being a disservice to both him and the team.

Power-Play Presence

One area where Demidov’s growth has already been recognized is on the power play. After starting the season on the second unit, he’s now earned a spot on the top power-play unit and the results speak for themselves. His vision and hands have added a new layer of unpredictability to Montreal’s setup. Whether he’s drawing defenders with a fake shot or threading a cross-ice pass through traffic, Demidov has become one of the main catalysts for puck movement on the man advantage.

It’s not just highlight-reel plays either — his ability to maintain puck control along the half-wall and reset plays under pressure keeps the power play organized and effective. In just a few games on the first unit, Montreal’s entries and zone time have noticeably improved. He complements shooters like Cole Caufield perfectly, using his patience and vision to create those extra seconds of time and space that elite power plays thrive on.

For a team that has struggled in recent years to find consistency on special teams, Demidov’s presence is exactly the kind of spark that could make a lasting difference. If anything, he should be given even more opportunities to run plays through him. The more confidence he gains with the puck in key moments, the more dangerous Montreal’s offense becomes.

A Young Player Ready for More

It’s understandable that head coach Martin St. Louis wants to manage Demidov’s minutes carefully. The NHL schedule is long and physical, and throwing a teenager into 20-minute nights too soon can backfire. But Demidov has already shown he belongs, not just as a promising rookie, but as one of the best forwards on the roster right now. He has the tools, the hockey IQ, and the competitiveness to handle more responsibility.

Montreal’s rebuild is centered around developing and trusting its young core. Players like Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Lane Hutson have already earned that trust, and Demidov deserves to be next in line. Every additional minute he gets accelerates his learning curve and builds his confidence. Shielding him too much could slow that natural progression.

There’s also a broader point: the Canadiens’ offense is at its best when their most skilled players are dictating the pace. Demidov brings a level of creativity few others on the roster can match. Giving him more offensive-zone starts, more power-play time, and more shifts in key moments isn’t just about development, it’s about winning games.

The early returns on Demidov are everything Canadiens fans could have hoped for. He’s electric with the puck, smart without it, and already one of Montreal’s most productive forwards. Yet his ice time hasn’t caught up to his impact. The Canadiens are in a position where they can afford to let their young stars grow into bigger roles, and Demidov has clearly earned that opportunity.