Canadiens’ Jakub Dobes’ Hot Start Earns Him 3rd Star of the Month Honours

The Montreal Canadiens have found stability where few expected it this early in the season, in goal. While much of the talk entering the 2025-26 campaign revolved around the return of veterans and the offensive progression of the team’s young core, it’s a rookie goaltender who has quietly stolen the spotlight. Jakub Dobeš, the 24-year-old Czech netminder, was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month after posting a flawless record in October.

In a league where consistency is rare and goaltending can make or break a team’s confidence, Dobeš’s emergence has been nothing short of remarkable. His performance not only highlights his personal growth but also reflects a Canadiens team that continues to evolve, one that now finds itself leaning on a new, calm presence between the pipes.

A Big Month for Jakub Dobeš

Few goaltenders could have dreamed of a better start to the season. In October, Dobeš won all six of his starts, finishing the month with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage, elite numbers for any goaltender, let alone a rookie. Every night he started, he gave Montreal a chance to win, often making key saves at critical moments.

His calm demeanor in the crease has quickly become one of his trademarks. While many young goalies tend to play aggressively or overcommit, Dobeš’s strength lies in his patience. He tracks pucks well through traffic, reads plays maturely, and rarely gets rattled after allowing a goal. That composure has rubbed off on his teammates, who have shown growing confidence in front of him.

For Montreal, having a goalie deliver those kinds of performances early in the season has been a game-changer. When Dobeš makes a big save, the group feeds off it, and lately, those moments have come often. His six-game winning streak didn’t just lift his personal confidence; it injected belief throughout the entire lineup.

A Rare Milestone in Canadiens history

What truly puts Dobeš’s hot start into perspective is how rare it is in Canadiens history. Since 1967-68, only three other Montreal goaltenders have started a season with a 6-0-0 record: Carey Price, Ken Dryden, and Wayne Thomas.

That list speaks volumes. Price, a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest goaltenders in franchise history, built his legacy on calm excellence. Dryden, of course, was the backbone of a dynasty in the 1970s. Thomas, meanwhile, was part of a deep rotation in the mid-70s when Montreal was an annual contender.

Now, Dobeš joins that prestigious company, a testament not only to his play but to the Canadiens’ growing ability to protect and support their young goaltenders. For a franchise steeped in goaltending tradition, from Jacques Plante to Patrick Roy and Price, any name that enters that conversation carries weight.

It’s also a sign that the Canadiens’ rebuild continues to bear fruit. The organization has developed Dobeš through the Laval Rocket, giving him time to refine his technique and build confidence. His leap to the NHL has been smooth, and his early numbers already rival those of seasoned veterans. When a young goaltender performs like this in Montreal, a city where every save is magnified, it’s impossible not to take notice.

Making a Strong Case to Keep the Net

With veteran Sam Montembeault struggling to find his rhythm to start the season, Dobeš has made the most of his opportunity. What began as a short-term rotation has quickly turned into a legitimate competition for the starting job. While head coach Martin St. Louis has remained diplomatic about his goaltending plans, it’s clear Dobeš is forcing the Canadiens’ hand.

The NHL season is long and full of swings, but for now, the crease in Montreal feels like it belongs to the rookie. His confidence grows with every start, and his ability to string together consistent outings has brought a sense of calm that the team desperately needed. St. Louis and his staff have emphasized earning roles through performance, not reputation, and Dobeš has embodied that philosophy perfectly.

There’s also a broader benefit. The presence of a reliable young goaltender gives the Canadiens flexibility. Montembeault can take time to regain his form, and the team doesn’t need to rush decisions on the depth chart. If Dobeš continues on this trajectory, he could very well redefine the team’s goaltending structure moving forward.

Still, it’s worth remembering that the NHL calendar is a marathon, not a sprint. Maintaining such strong numbers over the course of an 82-game season is challenging for any goaltender, especially a rookie. The next few months will test Dobeš’s endurance and adaptability as teams adjust to his style. But based on his composure so far, there’s little reason to doubt his ability to rise to the challenge.

Dobeš’s early-season heroics have injected optimism into a Canadiens team still building toward long-term contention. His recognition as the NHL’s third star of the month isn’t just a reward for six great games; it’s a reflection of his impact, consistency, and the promise he brings to Montreal’s future.