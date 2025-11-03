Jets’ Lowry to Make Season Debut Tuesday After Offseason Hip Surgery

Winnipeg Jets’ captain Adam Lowry will return to the lineup to make his season debut Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Lowry missed the first 12 games of the season as he continued to recover from a hip surgery he had in May. The longtime third-line centre posted 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points in 78 games last season and four goals in 13 playoff games, including the double overtime Game 7 game winner to lift the Jets to a first-round series victory over the St. Louis Blues. He is entering his third season as captain.

CAP IS BACK 👨‍✈️



Adam Lowry will return to the lineup tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/3tMWZjYRFz — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 3, 2025

The veteran’s return comes at a great time as Morgan Barron, who was playing third-line centre, is out week to week with an undisclosed injury he sustained late in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Jets, 9-3-0 and coming off solid back-to-back victories, face the Kings tomorrow night in the first game of a six-game western road trip.