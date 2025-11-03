Jets’ Barron Out Week to Week With an Undisclosed Injury

Winnipeg Jets’ forward Morgan Barron is out week to week with an undisclosed injury, as per head coach Scott Arniel.
Barron was “banged up in the third period” in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Arniel said Monday.
The 26 year old was off to a nice start with three goals and three assists for six points in 12 games. While he was fourth-line right-wing mainstay for the past few seasons, Arniel moved him to centre and elevated him to the third line this season.
Barron joins Adam Lowry (hip surgery recovery), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed), Cole Perfetti (high-ankle sprain), and Dylan Samberg (broken wrist) in the infirmary. Lowry, Perfetti, and Samberg are all nearing returns.
The Jets, 9-3-0 and coming off solid back-to-back wins, are back in action tomorrow when they face the Los Angeles Kings in the first game of a six-game western road trip.