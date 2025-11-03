The Oilers Use October to Set Winning Habits

Given their current 6-4-3 record, it’s hard to say the Edmonton Oilers are running away with the Pacific Division. They never really do. This is a team that always seems to need a little time to get its act together. It’s almost like they’re learning how to fly the plane while they’re still building it.

That’s been the Oilers’ story for a while now — fixing things as they go, pulling new players into the rhythm, and trying to turn raw talent into reliable habits. Eventually, they figure it out. Somewhere in the middle of the season, the switch flips, the chemistry clicks, and suddenly the Oilers are on a heater, winning more often than not.

Oilers Are in the Early Stretch of Their Season

Right now, though, the Oilers are still in that early stretch where details matter more than dominance. You can see it in the small things — the way veteran players like Adam Henrique and newbies like Matt Savoie are being worked into the system, learning what makes this team tick. The Oilers aren’t there yet, but they’re building the kind of good habits that will take them there.

Matt Savoie, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

That’s the kind of change that’s going on in Edmonton. You can sort of feel it before you can quite define it. The Oilers aren’t just winning hockey games; they’re building a winning formula. You see it in the little things — the support through the neutral zone, the quick changes, the calm responses after a bad shift. Those things don’t make headlines, but they’re what separate a skilled team from a mature one.

The turning point won’t come from grabbing a top-six forward in a blockbuster trade. Nor will it come from a fiery speech or scolding. That’s not Kris Knoblauch’s way. Instead, the changes come more quietly and naturally. Knoblauch’s way is cerebral and experimental.

As an NHL head coach, he brings something a contending team like the Oilers needs to take that final step. That’s the final stamp of approval on the development of habits that hold up under playoff pressure.

First, There’s Adam Henrique: A Professionalism in Motion

Let’s think about how Henrique fits Knoblauch’s team. He came over from the Anaheim Ducks and has been around a long time. He’s the definition of a pro. You can tell he’s played on teams that had to scrap for everything.

Henrique finishes checks without taking penalties, wins draws when it matters, and plays the same way whether it’s a game in early November or Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June. He’s one of those players who understands the flow of a game — when to press, when to protect, when to make the safe play.

Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman, and Jake Walman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a first-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game Four of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

He’s the kind of presence that rubs off on a young team. He doesn’t have to say much. Guys like that lead with posture and pace. You’d see it at practice — the little nods, the quick regroup after a missed pass. Edmonton’s young core is starting to mirror that mindset. They’re learning that professionalism isn’t about how loud you are; it’s about how reliable you are.

Second, There’s Matt Savoie: A Youngster with a Standard

Then there’s a rookie like Savoie. Where does he fit on this Oilers’ team? He’s not a finished product yet, but there’s a spark there. And, it’s the good kind of spark.

Watching Savoie, you get the sense he’s soaking in everything from players like Henrique. He’s quick, eager, and fearless in tight spaces, but what stands out most is his willingness to do the small things that keep shifts alive. You can also tell he’s happy to be back in Alberta, where he grew up watching the Oilers as a kid.

Savoie represents one of the Oilers’ next steps. How does Knoblauch turn his potential into consistency? Savoie represents a younger wave of players who don’t have to be reminded about details because they’ve been shown them. If the Oilers want to stay competitive long-term, they’ll need that next generation to grow into the same habits Henrique brought with him.

Third, There’s Kris Knoblauch: The Quiet Experimenter

Head coach Knoblauch deserves more consideration here, too. He seems to have a penchant for making in-game decisions that work under pressure. Just last week, he showed his willingness to roll with the 11-forward-and-7-defensemen lineup. Maybe it will work, and maybe it won’t over the long term.

Kris Knoblauch, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Still, you have to know he has the long-term perspective. In the meantime, he’s keeping the tempo sharp and the roles flexible. His experiments have given his bench a new rhythm. He’s not flashy, but what he does seems to work. He’s managing minutes as he looks for improvement, and you can see how it’s helping both veterans and rookies have just a bit more space to find their footing.

The Bottom Line: It’s Early in the Season and the Oilers Are Learning How to Win

So, what are the Oilers really doing right now? Early in the season, they are sitting second in their division. For now, that’s good enough. They are learning not just how to score, skate, or survive, but how to build habits that travel well in the spring and hold up when the whistles get swallowed and the ice shrinks.

This team might still seem like a work in progress, but Oilers fans are getting used to the pattern. The early-season work is what’s shaping the team. And that’s how this team learns it’s on the right path.

The plan? Get the kinks out for the postseason. That’s where the real fun begins.