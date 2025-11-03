Teams in on Stamkos Trade, Marchand Denied Deal, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk surrounding the status of Steven Stamkos in Nashville. Is he a player looking for a fresh start, and are there teams poking around on his availability? Meanwhile, did Brad Marchand reveal he was traded to another team before joining the Florida Panthers, but refused to report? Finally, what is the status of a handful of players coming back from illness and injuries?

Teams Kicking Tires on Steven Stamkos Trade?

Steven Stamkos’ struggles with the Nashville Predators have sparked trade speculation and questions about his NHL future. The 35-year-old forward has just one goal and one assist in 13 games, down from 27 goals and 53 points last season, with a career-low 3.6% shooting percentage. Analysts suggest that his recent move to center isn’t helping, and many believe his separation from former Tampa Bay teammate Nikita Kucherov has finally started to play a toll in his production.

Rumors have linked Stamkos to teams like the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens, though any trade would depend on Nashville’s demands, salary retention, and whether Stamkos would approve of the deal (he has a full no-move clause).

Steven Stamkos, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A theory he might one day return to Tampa Bay has been discussed, but Stamkos appears settled off the ice, having purchased land in Davis Islands, Nashville, where he says he’d like to retire.

The injury-riddled Canucks have been linked by more than one insider, as Rick Dhaliwal of the Donnie and Dhali Show suggested Vancouver has reportedly inquired as they search for players.

Did Marchand Refuse a Trade Before Joining the Panthers?

According to several fan accounts, during Pantherfest this past weekend, Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand shared that he was nearly traded to another NHL team just before last season’s trade deadline. According to social media reports, Marchand confirmed that when the call came through, he refused to report to the new team, forcing the Boston Bruins to pivot and ultimately trade him to Florida.

Marchand did not disclose which team initially acquired his rights, though speculation points to the Los Angeles Kings. Elliotte Friedman explained in June that the Kings were under the impression they had a deal in place for Marchand before learning he would only go to Florida.

Since joining the Panthers, Marchand has thrived, helping the team win a Stanley Cup and later re-signing as a free agent. The story adds new context to Marchand’s move to Florida, confirming that it wasn’t just the Bruins’ decision—Marchand himself actively shut down a different plan.

Maple Leafs Lineup Decisions

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann skated as an extra on Monday morning, but head coach Craig Berube says he’s not necessarily a healthy scratch. William Nylander says he’s good to go and will play. “The rest was, I think, pretty huge for (the injury), so it was good,” Nylander told media on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Steven Lorentz says he’s feeling much better and should be cleared to play on Wednesday.

Dubois Out For Some Time

Washington Capitals’ forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) is going to be out for an “extended period of time,” head coach Spencer Carbery says. He noted that Dubois is still being evaluated; they haven’t yet said whether he’ll need surgery. “It’s a huge hole… he’s out now, and now we’ll need other players to step up,” added the coach.