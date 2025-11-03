St. Louis Blues Acquire Defenseman Calle Rosen

It was announced on Monday that the St. Louis Blues have acquired defenseman Calle Rosen from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Corey Schueneman.

Rosen, 31, has yet to play a game in the NHL this season – having played just six games for the Blues during the 2023-24 season. As such, Rosen will report to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. So far this season, Rosen has one goal and seven points in nine games for the Capitals’ AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

The veteran defensemen signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the 2024-25 season and spent the entirety of it in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles. He finished with 10 goals and 34 points in 62 games during the regular season and added another four points in nine postseason games for the Eagles.

Calle Rosen, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

On July 1, 2025, he signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Capitals and has averaged nearly a point per game this season with the Bears.

Overall, since his NHL debut in 2017-18 with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Rosen has 11 goals and 31 points in 93 career games and has never really found the stability of being a mainstay at the NHL level. With the Blue re-acquiring the defensemen, there’s a chance he could find his way back into the NHL this season.