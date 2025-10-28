Panthers’ Brad Marchand Off to a Hot Start

The Florida Panthers are off to an average start to their 2025-26 season. Currently, they sit in the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Washington Capitals for the top wild card spot by two points and the Ottawa Senators for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division by one point. This is with a record of 5-5-0 with ten points. They look to be the first team since the early 1980s New York Islanders to win three straight Stanley Cups.

One player who has stepped up in a huge way through the adversity before the season started is one of the newer faces on the team. That being Brad Marchand, who has been turning the clock backwards to start the season. His new six-year, $31.5 million extension he got this offseason is already paying massive dividends.

The Rat Is on a Roll

Arguably the most controversial player in the league, Marchand is off to a hot start to his 2025-26 campaign.

Brad Marchand came to the Florida Panthers at the last trade deadline and extended his stay this past offseason after winning the Stanley Cup last summer. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Through all ten games Marchand has played this season, he leads the team in goals with five and assists with six, averaging over a point per game. He is also on a three-game point streak and has piled up seven points in his last six games. In addition, he is second on the team in power-play points with four (a goal and four assists). He has only gone pointless in two games so far this season. An awe-inspiring start for the seasoned veteran.

Marchand’s Linemates Have Helped With His Success

When he came into the fray last season, Marchand was put on the team’s third line with Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell during the playoffs. That line exploded with 57 points (21 goals, 36 assists) through that postseason run.

Related: Panthers End Disastrous Road Trip

They were reunited again recently during a line blending, and it’s worked beautifully for Marchand. The first night it was put together on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he scored two goals with a plus-1 rating.

On Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, he only registered one point but managed to get the offense going.

The Team Is Inspired By It

With everything that has hit the team over the last several months, to see someone performing well has given them a boost of good mental energy. They have nothing but praise for his play.

“He’s got a knack for the puck, knack for plays off the rush,” Panthers defenseman Seth Jones on Brad Marchand

Marchand coming up big in the clutch is just what the doctor ordered for Florida in the absence of Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Tomas Nosek. His efforts are going to be necessary for a big push towards the playoffs.

What’s Next for the Rat?

Unfortunately, Marchand will be out of the lineup on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks due to a loss in his family. We here at The Hockey Writers send our condolences to Marchand and his family.

Related: Brad Marchand’s Emotional Return to Boston

Regardless, Marchand stepping up is huge for the team’s morale. At 37 years old, he looks just as good as he was when he was winning a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins alongside Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara. If he can help get it done with his current squad, it’ll be the third time in his career that his name has been etched onto Lord Stanley’s holy grail.