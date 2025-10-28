Rangers Aren’t Getting Enough From Alexis Lafreniere

The New York Rangers are off to a disappointing 3-5-2 start and have lost consecutive games to the previously winless San Jose Sharks and the Calgary Flames, who had lost eight games in a row. While there is plenty of blame to go around, one of the team’s most disappointing players this season is Alexis Lafreniere, who has not come close to meeting contract expectations.

Lafreniere’s Play Through 2023-24

The Rangers drafted Lafreniere first overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, and he had an inconsistent first few seasons with them. They opted to play him on the third line in his first two seasons, and he rarely got ice time on power plays. He had just one point in the first 15 games in 2020-21, but played better as the season went on and finished with 12 goals and nine assists in 56 games.

Lafreniere’s 2021-22 season was similar to his rookie one as he had a few extended scoring droughts and, like many young forwards, struggled defensively, but he also scored a few highlight-reel goals. He showed flashes of the skill that made him a top pick and finished with 19 goals and 12 assists in 79 games. He played very well in the postseason on a line with fellow young forwards Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko and finished with two goals and seven assists in 20 playoff games.

To begin the 2022-23 season, Lafreniere got an opportunity to play in the top six but struggled to produce and made some defensive mistakes. He was moved back down to the third line, and he played better later in the season, finishing with 16 goals and 23 assists in 81 games. However, he was not noticeable in the playoffs and was held without a point in seven games.

Lafreniere broke out in 2023-24 as he formed chemistry playing on the Rangers’ top line alongside Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. He did an excellent job on zone entries and consistently generated scoring chances at even strength. He still went through a few slumps but continued creating chances and eventually broke out of them. He had 28 goals and 29 assists in 82 regular-season games.

In the playoffs, Lafreniere stepped up and was one of the Rangers’ best players. He had eight goals and six assists in 16 games, including a gorgeous goal on a toe drag against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. He appeared to be on the brink of becoming a star.

Lafreniere’s Play the Last Two Seasons

After his excellent 2023-24 season, Lafreniere got off to another strong start last season, as he played with confidence and capitalized on his scoring chances. In his first 26 games, he had nine goals and 11 assists. In October, general manager Chris Drury signed him to a seven-year, $52.15 million contract extension.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 2024-25 season was a very disappointing one for the Rangers as they played poorly defensively and missed the playoffs after winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24. Lafreniere also struggled after his hot start to the season, and went through stretches when he did not score, but unlike in past seasons, he did not generate scoring chances. He was held to eight goals and 17 assists in his last 56 games. He also made a lot of giveaways and defensive mistakes, and did not always back-check.

This season has started the way last season ended for Lafreniere. He is not producing, and while he was hurt by not getting opportunities on the power play in 2023-24, he is on the top power-play unit this season. During the Rangers’ 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 18, he was involved and back-checking, and the team needs him to show that type of effort in every game.

Lafreniere has one goal and two assists in 10 games, and his defensive mistakes are much more glaring because he and the Rangers have struggled to score. At times, he has left the defensive zone early when the opposing team still had the puck or lost his man in the defensive zone.

The Rangers Need More From Lafreniere

It is still very early in the season and very early in Lafreniere’s contract, but the team needs more from him. They need him to play with the intensity and drive that he showed during the 2023-24 season and postseason. He is capable of playing much better, and the team needs him to step up to have a shot at making the playoffs this season.