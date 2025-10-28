Hurricanes Gameday Preview: Defending Home Ice Against the Golden Knights’ Siege

After two weeks away, the Carolina Hurricanes return to the Lenovo Center for the first time since Oct. 11. They will take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night (Oct. 28) to wrap up their season series. The Golden Knights won 4-1 back on Oct. 20, and the Hurricanes look to split the season matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Preview

The Hurricanes look to get back into the win column following their 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars during the last game of the road trip. The Golden Knights are losers of two straight against the Florida Panthers (regulation loss) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (OTL). Both teams look to get a win to kick off the last week of October. Here is where you can watch or listen to Tuesday night’s game:

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South (Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy) & ESPN+ (Frozen Frenzy)

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Puck Drop: 6:30 p.m. Eastern

Despite losing his point streak against the Stars, expect Seth Jarvis to get onto a new streak as he leads the Hurricanes in goals (seven) and points (11). His four game-winning goals and two overtime markers have been a huge boost for the team eight games into the season. The Hurricanes certainly benefit from a Jarvis goal, as they’re 76-5-6 during the regular season when he scores (per Canes Stats Brand). This is one of the best starts to a season in his career, and Selke discussions should begin for Jarvis when it comes to his two-way play.

Sebastian Aho (eight games) and Nikolaj Ehlers (three games) look to continue their point streaks, with the latter hoping to score his first goal with the team. Ehlers has had a few chances, but the bounces have not gone his way. The Hurricanes are enjoying all three guys contributing right now and should expect more production from their top line.

After practice on Monday, Rod Brind’Amour mentioned that Shayne Gostisbehere could return to the lineup, as long as he felt comfortable. It would be a huge boost for the Hurricanes to have “Ghost” back after he left the game early against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 18. If he does slot back into the lineup, there’s a chance he could be on the second defensive pairing with Jalen Chatfield. Gostisbehere leads all Hurricanes defensemen in assists (six) and points (seven), all while playing five out of the eight total games this season. He also leads the team with a plus-9 rating, and the Hurricanes would love to have that production back.

Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

The Hurricanes are going to be in a battle with the Golden Knights, despite their visitors being on a two-game losing streak. When it comes to 5-on-5 play, both teams are at least 12th or better when it comes to goals for and against per game average. The Hurricanes are third in goals for (3.75), while being 12th in goals allowed (2.75) per game. Regarding the Golden Knights, they’re ninth in goals for (3.44) and 10th in goals allowed (2.67). It’ll be about getting out front first and forcing the other team to press to tie the game.

What the Golden Knights have a better advantage in is special teams. While both teams are top 12 in regard to the penalty kill (Golden Knights – 12th, 81.5%, Hurricanes – 11th, 83.9%), it’s the power play where there’s a bigger discrepancy. The Golden Knights are ninth in the NHL on the man-advantage (27.3%), while the Hurricanes are dead-last (6.9%). The hosts will be looking to keep this game at even strength because while their penalty kill is playing well, the power play can’t get into first gear.

The Hurricanes will have to keep an eye on Jack Eichel as he leads the Golden Knights in points (16) through their first nine games of the season. His six goals are second only to Pavel Dorofeyev (seven), and his 10 assists are one behind Mark Stone’s 11, who is on long-term injury reserve. There are already early talks of Hart Trophy votes for Eichel, who’s off to a hot start for the Golden Knights. Another player to keep an eye on is Mitch Marner, who has two goals and 10 points, along with a plus-8 (team lead) in his first season with the team.

The firepower has given the Golden Knights an early lead in the Pacific Division over the Seattle Kraken and the Kings, while the Hurricanes are four points behind the New Jersey Devils in the Metropolitan Division, with a game in hand. The Hurricanes have 12 points compared to the Devils’ 16. It’s another measuring stick game for both teams in their final matchup of the season, unless they meet in the Stanley Cup Final. Both teams will be looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night.