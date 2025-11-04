Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Avalanche – 11/04/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (6-4-2) at AVALANCHE (7-1-5)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN1
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Curtis Douglas
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh, Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Injured: Nick Paul (upper body)
Status report
Crozier will return to the lineup after missing the past eight games with a lower-body injury. Coach Jon Cooper didn’t say who would come out of the lineup. … Paul, a forward, traveled with the Lightning but will not play during the road trip.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Tristen Nielsen
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Jack Ahcan — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Gavin Brindley (concussion), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status report
Colorado held an optional morning skate. … Nielsen, who was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday, will make his NHL debut.
