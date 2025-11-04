Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Avalanche – 11/04/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (6-4-2) at AVALANCHE (7-1-5)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN1

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Curtis Douglas

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh, Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Injured: Nick Paul (upper body)

Status report

Crozier will return to the lineup after missing the past eight games with a lower-body injury. Coach Jon Cooper didn’t say who would come out of the lineup. … Paul, a forward, traveled with the Lightning but will not play during the road trip.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Tristen Nielsen

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Jack Ahcan — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Gavin Brindley (concussion), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status report

Colorado held an optional morning skate. … Nielsen, who was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday, will make his NHL debut.

