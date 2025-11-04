Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Golden Knights – 11/04/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Austin Watson

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, James van Riemsdyk

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Brett Howden

Brandon Saad — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin– Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindblom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Hanifin is expected to play after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury, and Sissons is also expected to return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Holtz, a forward, would enter the lineup if Sissons is unable to play.

