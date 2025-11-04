Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Golden Knights – 11/04/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (9-4-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (6-2-3)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Austin Watson
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, James van Riemsdyk
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Brett Howden
Brandon Saad — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin– Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindblom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
Hanifin is expected to play after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury, and Sissons is also expected to return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Holtz, a forward, would enter the lineup if Sissons is unable to play.
