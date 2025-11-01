3 Takeaways From the Golden Knights’ 4-2 Loss to the Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche spoiled Nevada Day (and Halloween) at T-Mobile Arena, handing the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-2 loss that exposed some familiar cracks in the 2023 Stanley Cup champions. The Avalanche’s lineup was defined by star power, which showed up early. Led by Martin Necas and Cale Makar, the Knights couldn’t recover from another sluggish start and sputtering special teams.

It was a statement win for the Avalanche, who won their first road game since Oct. 16. And it was a reminder that the Knights still have work to do if they want to keep pace with the NHL’s elite.

Avalanche Jump Early and Never Let Go

The Avalanche wasted no time striking first, with Martin Necas scoring just 41 seconds into the game off a Cale Makar feed. That opening surge set the tone. The Avs dictated pace and forced the Golden Knights into chase mode from the outset. The early deficit disrupted Vegas’ forecheck and rhythm, allowing the road team to control possession through much of the first period.

By the time the Golden Knights settled in, the Avalanche had already found their groove. The speed of their top six and the sharp puck movement through the neutral zone gave Vegas trouble, a pattern that’s emerging as a concern.

Against high-end offenses, the Golden Knights’ tendency to start slow has turned into a recurring nightmare. It’s not just about giving up early goals, but also about wresting control of the game. Those first ten minutes keep defining them, and right now, they’re not setting the tone.

Depth and Structure Power Colorado’s Win

It wasn’t just the Avalanche’s stars doing damage. Necas finished with a goal and two assists, while Makar added a goal and an assist of his own. Brent Burns notched his first goal with Colorado, and Brock Nelson buried a slick finish early in the second to make it 2-0. The Avs rolled all four lines effectively, winning the middle of the ice, and justifying why paying Necas was a smart investment.

For the Golden Knights, the difference was special teams. The Knights went 1-for-6 on the power play and struggled to sustain offensive-zone pressure. Colorado’s penalty kill was tight, clearing rebounds and keeping the slot clean for Scott Wedgewood, who made 21 saves.

The Avalanche played the kind of smart, layered hockey that wins playoff games. They were disciplined, opportunistic, and unshaken on the road. It was a statement performance that reminded everyone that the 2022 Stanley Cup champions’ ceiling is still as high as anyone’s.

Vegas’ Special Teams and Consistency Still a Concern

Despite goals from Tomas Hertl and Mitch Marner, the Knights never looked fully in sync. Rookie goalie Carl Lindbom, making just his second NHL start, held his own with 22 saves, but the defensive coverage in front of him broke down too often. The Knights’ penalty kill was not an issue here, but it continues to struggle, and their zone exits were sloppy. These were issues that the Avalanche exploited with precision passing and speed through the neutral zone.

Makar’s empty-netter sealed it late, but by then, the damage was done. For a team that prides itself on structure and depth, Vegas looked disconnected in all three zones. The cohesion that usually defines their game just never clicked, and it was a disappointing performance (and result) on the state’s holiday.

The good news? It’s still early, and the Knights have the experience to course-correct. But with tougher opponents ahead, they’ll need sharper special teams and quicker starts if they want to stop these ghosts from following them into November.