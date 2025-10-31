Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Golden Knights –10/31/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN1

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyovn — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Trent Miner

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Girard, a defenseman, and O’Connor, a forward, are each on Colorado’s two-game road trip, but neither will play Friday. Blackwood could start for the first time this season either Friday or at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Alexander Holtz

Brandon Saad — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner

Cole Reinhardt — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindblom

Scratched: None

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), Colton Sissons (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Holtz moves to the top line along Eichel and Barbashev, and Saad moves to Karlsson’s left wing on the second line. Sissons, a forward, will miss his second straight game. … Hanifin is skating, but the defensmean will miss his 10th consecutive game. … The Golden Knights reassigned defenseman Jaycob Megna to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Latest for THW: