NHL Morning Recap – October 29, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking at all 16 NHL games that were played on Oct. 28, 2025. Yesterday, was the Frozen Frenzy, where all 32 teams are in action, with games starting 15 minutes apart for most of the night. We got to see Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins against their State rival, the Philadelphia Flyers.

All that and more in the latest edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Penguins 2 at Flyers 3 – SO

Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 10:19 – Justin Brazeau (6) from Anthony Mantha (5), Matt Dumba (1)

P3 11:57 – Sidney Crosby (8) from Filip Hallander (3), Bryan Rust (5)

Flyers Goal Summary:

P1 17:25 – Bobby Brink (3) from Noah Cates (3), Trevor Zegras (7)

P2 2:46 – Travis Konecny (2) from Sean Couturier (7), Brink (4)

Shootout Summary:

Matvei Michkov (PHI) – Goal

Evgeni Malkin (PIT) – Goal

Brink (PHI) – Goal

Flames 3 at Maple Leafs 4

Flames Goal Summary:

P1 4:33 – Morgan Frost (2) from Jonathan Huberdeau (2), Nazem Kadri (6)

P2 17:55 – Joel Farabee (1) from Justin Kirkland (1), Rasmus Andersson (1)

P3 14:49 – Samuel Honzek (1) from Mikael Backlund (4)

Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P2 3:13 – Max Domi (2) from Steven Lorentz (3), Matias Maccelli (2)

P2 19:25 – Matthew Knies (3) from William Nylander (12)

P3 3:45 – Matthew Knies (4) unassisted

P3 17:56 – Max Domi (3) from Matthew Knies (9), John Tavares (8)

Golden Knights 6 at Hurricanes 3

Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 6:27 – Pavel Dorofeyev (8) from Mitch Marner (9), Tomas Hertl (5)

P1 18:03 – Dorofeyev (9) from Shea Theodore (4), Jack Eichel (11)

P3 6:10 – Brett Howden (2) from Cole Reinhardt (1), Keegan Kolesar (2)

P3 15:01 – Eichel (7) from Ivan Barbashev (6)

P3 17:36 – Eichel (8) from Barbashev (7), Marner (10)

P3 19:38 – Hertl (4) from William Karlsson (2) – Empty Net

Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 3:46 – Andrei Svechnikov (1) from Sebastian Aho (7)

P2 12:07 – Jordan Martinook (1) unassisted

P3 2:31 – Logan Stankoven (3) from Jalen Chatfield (3), Jackson Blake (5)

Blue Jackets 4 at Sabres 3 (OT)

Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 6:09 – Yegor Chinakhov (2) unassisted

P2 19:44 – Zach Werenski (2) PP from Kirill Marchenko (4), Sean Monahan (4)

P3 13:55 – Miles Wood (2) from Chinakhov (2), Dante Fabbro (2)

OT 2:53 – Wood (3) from Werenski (4), Isac Lundestrom (2)

Sabres Goal Summary:

P2 11:39 – Josh Doan (3) from Alex Tuch (5), Conor Timmins (3)

P2 14:12 – Ryan McLeod (3) from Bowen Byram (4), Alex Tuch (6)

P3 2:40 – Josh Dunne (1) from Beck Malenstyn (1), Mattias Samuelsson (4)

Ducks 3 at Panthers 2 – SO

The Ducks’ Mason McTavish shows off silk hands in shootout Anaheim beats the Panthers 3-2.

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Ducks Goal Summary:

P2 9:59 – Leo Carlsson (4) SH from Troy Terry (7), Drew Helleson (3)

P2 12:27 – Cutter Gauthier (6) from Jackson LaCombe (3), Carlsson (7)

Panthers Goal Summary:

P3 11:12 – Anton Lundell (3) from Mackie Samoskevich (5), Eetu Luostarinen (2)

P3 16:54 – Sam Reinhart (5) from Seth Jones (6), Carter Verhaeghe (3)

Shootout Summary:

Terry (ANA) – Goal

Lundell (FLA) – Goal

Mason McTavish (ANA) – Goal

Islanders 2 at Bruins 5

Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 1:08 – Bo Horvat (6) from Jonathan Drouin (5)

P1 4:52 – Kyle Palmieri (4) from Mathew Barzal (6), Bo Horvat (5)

Bruins Goal Summary:

P2 3:57 – Elias Lindholm (4) from Pavel Zacha (8), David Pastrnak (9)

P2 6:49 – Pastrnak (6) from Hampus Lindholm (1), Andrew Peeke (2)

P2 7:48 – Michael Eyssimont (3) from Charlie McAvoy (7), Nikita Zadorov (3)

P3 5:48 – Morgan Geekie (8) from Charlie McAvoy (8), Lindholm (5)

P3 16:37 – Fraser Minten (2) from Michael Eyssimont (4) – Empty Net

Lightning 5 at Predators 2

Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 10:31 – Zemgus Girgensons (1) from Pontus Holmberg (3), Yanni Gourde (1)

P2 15:37 – Brandon Hagel (2) from Anthony Cirelli (3)

P3 7:58 – Charle-Edouard D’Astous (1) from Brayden Point (6), Nikita Kucherov (6)

P3 19:07 – Kucherov (4) from Brandon Hagel (5), Anthony Cirelli (4) – Empty Net

P3 19:33 – Zemgus Girgensons (2) from Pontus Holmberg (4), Erik Cernak (2)

Predators Goal Summary:

P3 5:05 – Luke Evangelista (1) from Erik Haula (3), Brady Skjei (3)

P3 17:54 – Filip Forsberg (4) from Luke Evangelista (5), Erik Haula (4)

Jets 4 at Wild 3 (OT)

Jets Goal Summary:

P1 12:16 – Gabriel Vilardi (2) from Mark Scheifele (6), Logan Stanley (3)

P1 12:38 – Vladislav Namestnikov (4) from Neal Pionk (2), Stanley (4)

P3 11:35 – Nino Niederreiter (3) from Gustav Nyquist (4), Morgan Barron (3)

OT 0:46 – Kyle Connor (5) from Scheifele (7), Josh Morrissey (8)

Wild Goal Summary:

P2 6:03 – Kirill Kaprizov (6) from Jared Spurgeon (1), Matt Boldy (7)

P2 13:12 – Brock Faber (1) from Marco Rossi (7), Vinnie Hinostroza (2)

P3 3:48 – Marcus Johansson (5) from Faber (4), Rossi (8)

Red Wings 5 at Blues 2

Red Wings Goal Summary:

P1 0:47 – Brayden Schenn (2) from Colton Parayko (5), Philip Broberg (2)

P3 15:36 – Jordan Kyrou (4) from Pius Suter (2)

Blues Goal Summary:

P1 12:01 – Ben Chiarot (1) from Mason Appleton (2), Alex DeBrincat (8)

P1 19:24 – DeBrincat (2) from Moritz Seider (3), Dylan Larkin (8)

P2 11:14 – Larkin (7) from Simon Edvinsson (1), Lucas Raymond (5)

P2 12:56 – Elmer Soderblom (1) from Michael Rasmussen (2), James van Riemsdyk (1)

P3 18:53 – Larkin (8) from Raymond (6) – Empty Net

Capitals 0 at Stars 1

Stars’ Tyler Seguin scores the lone goal as Dallas beats the Capitals 1-0.

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin checks the replay screen after he scores the game winning goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cal Petersen (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Stars Goal Summary:

P2 0:43 – Tyler Seguin (3) from Miro Heiskanen (3), Mikko Rantanen (8)

Senators 3 at Blackhawks 7

Senators Goal Summary:

P2 4:58 – Jake Sanderson (2) from Drake Batherson (7), Tim Stutzle (7)

P2 7:09 – Michael Amadio (2) from Artem Zub (6)

P2 8:31 – Tim Stutzle (5) from Nikolas Matinpalo (1) Batherson (8)

Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 6:47 – Colton Dach (1) from Louis Crevier (2), Nick Foligno (3)

P1 12:06 – Louis Crevier (2) from Jason Dickinson (2), Alex Vlasic (3)

P1 17:53 – Connor Bedard (4) from Andre Burakovsky (3), Frank Nazar (6)

P2 2:58 – Bedard (5) from Matt Grzelcyk (2), Artyom Levshunov (3)

P3 3:46 – Bedard (6) from Ryan Greene (1)

P3 8:24 – Ryan Donato (6) from Bedard (6), Burakovsky (4)

P3 12:44 – Nazar (5) from Foligno (4) – Empty Net

Devils 4 at Avalanche 8

Devils Goal Summary:

P2 10:08 – Stefan Noesen (1) from Paul Cotter (1)

P2 11:48 – Dougie Hamilton (4) from Jack Hughes (5), Luke Hughes (6)

P2 13:42 – Dawson Mercer (4) from Nico Hischier (8), Timo Meier (6)

P2 14:12 – Hughes (9) from Jesper Bratt (8)

Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 1:24 – Martin Necas (7) from Cale Makar (9), Valeri Nichushkin (3)

P1 3:49 – Zakhar Bardakov (1) from Parker Kelly (2), Gavin Brindley (1)

P2 2:31 – Victor Olofsson (1) from Jack Ahcan (1), Gabriel Landeskog (3)

P2 7:11 – Nathan MacKinnon (8) from Makar (10), Olofsson (6)

P2 8:39 – Parker Kelly (2) from Ross Colton (4), Brent Burns (5)

P3 3:10 – Olofsson (2) from Nathan MacKinnon (8), Cale Makar (12)

P3 17:38 – Olofsson (3) from Jack Drury (2)

P2 15:24 – MacKinnon (9) from Makar (11), Olofsson (7)

Mammoth 3 at Oilers 6

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 9:25 – Logan Cooley (8) from Dylan Guenther (7)

P1 17:45 – JJ Peterka (4) unassisted

P2 8:19 – Barrett Hayton (2) from Nick Schmaltz (10), Mikhail Sergachev (7)

Oilers Goal Summary:

P2 0:22 – Mattias Ekholm (1) from Leon Draisaitl (5), Evan Bouchard (4)

P2 3:13 – Isaac Howard (2) from Adam Henrique (2)

P2 13:33 – Draisaitl (8) from Jake Walman (3), Bouchard (5)

P2 14:10 – Ty Emberson (1) from Henrique (3), Ekholm (5)

P2 17:56 – Connor McDavid (2) from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (7), Walman (4)

P3 17:34 – McDavid (3) from Bouchard (6) – Empty Net

Rangers 2 at Canucks 0

Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 17:28 – Mika Zibanejad (4) from Will Cuylle (2), Adam Fox (5)

P3 18:27 – Sam Carrick (1) EN from Alexis Lafreniere (3), Fox (6)

Canad iens 4 at Kraken 3 – OT

Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 10:25 – Cole Caufield (8) from Nick Suzuki (12), Noah Dobson (5)

P1 17:28 – Juraj Slafkovsky (5) PP from Caufield (4), Suzuki (13)

P3 5:55 – Alex Newhook (4) PP from Kirby Dach (2), Dobson (6)

OT 0:44 – Caufield (9) from Suzuki (14), Lane Hutson (9)

Kraken Goal Summary:

P3 8:57 – Brandon Montour (1) PP from Berkly Catton (3), Mason Marchment (4)

P3 15:17 – Shane Wright (3) from Brandon Montour (5), Eeli Tolvanen (2)

P3 18:17 – Montour (2) from Vince Dunn (4), Jaden Schwartz (5)

Kings 4 at Sharks 3

Kings Goal Summary:

P1 10:54 – Corey Perry (3) from Brandt Clarke (5), Alex Laferriere (2)

P2 3:21 – Jeff Malott (2) from Perry (2), Joel Edmundson (4)

P2 6:43 – Drew Doughty (1) from Brian Dumoulin (1), Alex Turcotte (3)

P3 13:20 – Clarke (2) from Adrian Kempe (9), Edmundson (5)

Sharks Goal Summary:

P2 15:33 – Will Smith (3) from Macklin Celebrini (10), Tyler Toffoli (2)

P2 17:16 – Philipp Kurashev (2) from Alexander Wennberg (3), William Eklund (6)

P3 4:48 – Wennberg (2) from Philipp Kurashev (2), Jeff Skinner (2)