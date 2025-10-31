3 Veteran Goalies the Senators Can Target to Back up Ullmark

Goaltending issues have become a yearly concern for the Ottawa Senators, and after betting on Linus Ullmark to fix all their woes last season, the team has come out with a middling 6-5-1 record while allowing the fifth-most goals in the NHL.

The team has already taken steps to try and fix the issue, namely giving Ullmark some off days and ‘load managing’ his ice time. Ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins, Hunter Shepard was recalled to give Ottawa’s starter a total night off. “It’s a good mental break where he doesn’t have to think about hockey and grinding,” said head coach Travis Green. “We’ve played a lot of hockey. It’s not just playing, you’re dealing with media, you’re grinding. So, tonight (Oct. 27), we thought it made sense that if he wasn’t starting that he didn’t back up.” (from “Ottawa Senators give Linus Ullmark a day off as club recalls Hunter Shepard from Belleville,” Ottawa Citizen – 27/10/2025)

But that doesn’t fix the issue of the team’s backups, who haven’t shown that they can be relied on consistently to give Ullmark the appropriate time off. Leevi Merilainen was expected to be ready for full-time duty, but he’s been inconsistent to start 2025-26, and after a rough 2024-25 where he played just 10 games, Mads Sogaard is injured again, which isn’t a good sign. Shepard has been better at the American Hockey League (AHL) level than both youngsters, but the 29-year-old has struggled in the NHL in the past.

If the Senators want to manage Ullmark’s game, they might need to add another goalie to their roster. Here are three of the best options available.

James Reimer

After 15 seasons in the NHL, James Reimer found himself without a contract heading into the 2025-26 season. The Toronto Maple Leafs inked him to a professional try-out, but after claiming Cayden Primeau on waivers, they released him ahead of the season. According to Darren Dreger, the 37-year-old goalie was willing to wait for opportunities, but so far, none have come.

Ottawa might be a good fit for the aging netminder. Last season, Reimer recorded a .901 save percentage (SV%) in 22 games with the Buffalo Sabres, a team which allowed the fourth-most goals in the league and the second-worst team save percentage at .879 SV%. Before that, he played 24 games with the Detroit Red Wings, recording a .904 SV%, which was also significantly above the team’s sub-par .897 SV%, making him an average goalie on two below-average teams.

James Reimer, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At 37 years old, there is some risk in adding Reimer, and it’s unlikely he could play more than 15-20 games in a season. But he wouldn’t break the Senators’ bank; last season, he signed a one-year, $1 million deal, and there’s a good chance he’d take less at this point in his career. At the very least, Reimer is a low-risk addition who could provide some stability and leadership from the crease.

However, what the last two seasons proved is that Reimer is still a goalie who can steal a game, even when the team in front of him is struggling. He recorded a 33-save shutout against the Carolina Hurricanes last season and turned away 33 of 36 shots from the Winnipeg Jets. He was also instrumental in upsetting the Senators in April as they pushed for a playoff spot, stopping 33 shots in the 5-2 Sabres victory. If the Senators want a proven veteran to provide stability, Reimer is one of the best available.

Cayden Primeau

At one point, Primeau was considered the future in net for the Montreal Canadiens. He was named the top U.S. Goalie in the NCAA in 2018-19, won a silver medal at the 2019 World Juniors, was selected to the 2019-20 AHL All-Rookie Team, was an AHL All-Star to following season, and in 2024-25, was part of the AHL’s Best Goaltending Duo with Connor Hughes. But, despite his run of success, he struggled to find a consistent spot in Montreal, and he was allowed to become a free agent last offseason.

The Maple Leafs, also looking for some stability in net while Joseph Woll was on a leave of absence from the team, snatched him from the Carolina Hurricanes on waivers. He hasn’t had much success in Toronto, though, posting an .838 SV% and 4.30 goals-against average (GAA) over three starts, although two of them ended up as wins. So why would the Senators want another unproven goalie struggling with NHL minutes?

The first is availability. Woll recently returned to the Maple Leafs, and with Anthony Stolarz already with the team, Primeau will need to pass through waivers again to be re-assigned to the AHL. He’s also incredibly cheap at just $775,000 for one season. That’s tough value to pass up on, even if the numbers aren’t there.

But, at 26 years old, Primeau could still have untapped potential, much like Anton Forsberg, who was 27 when the Senators claimed him off waivers in 2019-20. He never challenged for the starting role, but could bail out the team’s starter when things started to fall apart and was instrumental in saving the Senators in 2021-22. While that’s not what Primeau was projected to be, becoming a Forsberg-type goalie is not a bad career path and would be a great option for Ottawa.

Calvin Pickard

The Edmonton Oilers are in an interesting position with their goaltending. Stuart Skinner has been good in spurts, which has kept him as the Oilers’ starter, but he’s never been good enough to get his team over the final hump. If they aren’t already, Edmonton should consider getting an upgrade in net, and the Senators might be able to convince them to deal their backup, Calvin Pickard, possibly for the oft-injured Sogaard. It’s not addressing their primary issue, but swapping two struggling goalies might be a win for both clubs.

Last season, Pickard was the better of the two Edmonton goalies, posting a .900 SV% and a 2.71 GAA over 36 games. He even snuck into some playoff games when Skinner struggled to find some consistency, and while he wasn’t fantastic, he was at least a steady presence that gave the Oilers a chance to win and finished his run with an 8-2-0 record. That’s all the Senators need – to give Ullmark some breathing room. At 33 years old, Pickard is a younger version of Reimer, and he is already signed to $1 million contract.

If the Senators do look to bring in another goalie, then Sogaard will likely draw the shortest straw. He just hasn’t been healthy enough to earn any playing time, and when he returns, he’s so rusty that he’s quickly relegated to a backup role. He’s only 24 years old and has the potential to be a starter, but with Merilainen more successful in the AHL and several intriguing goalies coming up through the system, his time is running out. It might be best to give him a better chance somewhere else and get something back for him before he walks for nothing.

Gone are the days of goalies like Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, and Ed Belfour starting 70-plus games. The NHL has shifted to more of a tandem model, and giving Ullmark more rest is a good idea if the Senators want to keep him healthy and at peak performance. But if that’s the plan, the Senators will need a more reliable backup, as the team’s rookies haven’t instilled much confidence with their play so far. A veteran netminder might be what’s needed if Ottawa is serious about pushing for the playoffs.