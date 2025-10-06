Maple Leafs Release James Reimer From PTO

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Monday (Oct. 6) afternoon that they had released goaltender James Reimer from his professional tryout (PTO). This announcement comes hours after they reportedly claimed goaltender Cayden Primeau off of waivers.

The Maple Leafs have released G James Reimer from his Professional Tryout (PTO).

Reimer, who is 37 years old, played the 2024-25 season with the Buffalo Sabres, where he played 24 games. He won ten of them, posting one shutout and a 3.04 goals-against-average (GAA) with a .897 save percentage (SV%).

Throughout his career, he has played 525 games, winning 225 of them, posting 31 shutouts, and posting a 2.89 GAA with a .910 SV%.

Reimer played with the Maple Leafs previously during the 2010-11 season and 2015-16 season before joining the San Jose Sharks. He has also spent time with the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Anaheim Ducks.

According to Darren Dreger, Reimer is hopeful he can earn another opportunity somewhere in the NHL, but with the season starting tomorrow, spots are slim.

James Reimer is being released from his PTO with the Leafs. He wants to see if other opportunities surface.

Time will tell if he ends up earning a contract somewhere else in the NHL, but as it stands, he is an unrestricted free agent.

