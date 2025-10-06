Flames News & Rumours: Huberdeau, Gridin, Miromanov & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Jonathan Huberdeau was forced to leave a preseason game versus the Vancouver Canucks last Wednesday, and his timeline to return is unclear. In other news, Matvei Gridin has put together a fantastic preseason, but isn’t a lock on the roster just yet. Meanwhile, Daniil Miromanov has avoided waivers to this point, suggesting he may be on the team to begin the 2025-26 season. Last, but not least, defenceman Ilya Solovyov was picked up off waivers by the Colorado Avalanche.

Huberdeau Could Miss Time

In the dying minutes of an exhibition game on Wednesday versus the Canucks, Huberdeau attempted to drive the net and wound up being forced hard into the post. The Flames forward was very slow to get up and has yet to return to the ice since suffering the injury.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Head coach Ryan Huska hasn’t given any sort of update on Huberdeau to this point, making it unclear as to whether or not he will be able to suit up in Game 1 of the 2025-26 season. If he is unable to go and begins the season on the injured reserve, that would mean that the Flames would not have to cut any players from their current roster.

Gridin May Get a Shot

The biggest story for the Flames in the preseason has been the play of Matvei Gridin. The 2024 first-round pick has impressed those within the organization from the second he was drafted, and fans are quickly beginning to understand why. Despite being just 19 years old, he remains on the Flames roster just days ahead of their season opener.

Gridin has all the makings of a star, as he has good size, a great shot, and is a very quick skater. He dominated the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League in 2024-25, which marked his rookie season, and in all likelihood, is finished playing junior hockey. That said, whether he does indeed get a spot on the Flames roster to begin the season remains to be seen, and could depend on whether or not Huberdeau is healthy.

Miromanov Remains with the Flames

After an ugly 2024-25 season in which he spent a large portion of in the press box, most figured that Daniil Miromanov would not be a part of the Flames roster this season. That said, the 28-year-old, right-shot defenceman is one of eight blueliners that remain on the NHL roster at this time.

Daniil Miromanov, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Miromanov would be subject to waivers should the Flames cut him, which may be what has them hesitant. Either way, it’s a somewhat puzzling decision for a blueliner who played just 44 games a season ago and averaged less than 18 minutes of ice time over that span.

Solovyov Claimed Off Waivers

Part of the reason the Flames may be second-guessing placing Miromanov on waivers is the fact that they are a defenceman down. Solovyov, who was a late cut in training camp, was claimed off waivers earlier this week by the Avalanche.

Solovyov had an opportunity to earn a spot on not only this season’s Flames roster, but last. Unfortunately, he failed to stand out at camp as the organization had hoped, which resulted in them choosing to place him on waivers. Losing the 25-year-old hurts the Flames’ depth this coming season.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames’ preseason is all wrapped up, as we are now just days away from their season opener. That will come this Wednesday in a road tilt versus the Edmonton Oilers, before another road outing the following night against the Vancouver Canucks. The Flames will then return to Calgary to prepare for their home opener on Saturday versus the St. Louis Blues.