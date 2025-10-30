4 Potential Trade Destinations for Flames’ Nazem Kadri

The Calgary Flames could be meeting a crossroads with their best forward in Nazem Kadri. The 34-year-old, who is under contract through the 2028-29 season, was recently revealed to have a 13-team no-trade clause. That was a massive surprise to many, as it was believed that Kadri’s deal remained a full no-movement clause until the conclusion of 2025-26. Since it’s become public knowledge that isn’t the case, he’s been discussed heavily in trade speculation.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Flames’ 4-3 Loss to the Maple Leafs

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman recently reported on the 32 Thoughts podcast that many teams have inquired to the Flames about Kadri in order to learn whether or not they are a part of his no-trade list. Based on that alone, it’s clear there is a ton of interest in the left-shot centre, who suddenly could be moved at or ahead of the trade deadline. Should that happen, here are four logical fits.

Colorado Avalanche

Kadri is no stranger to trade speculation, especially since he has joined the Flames. His name was discussed as a potential trade candidate plenty throughout the 2024-25 season, and one team that continued to be mentioned as a potential destination was the Colorado Avalanche.

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Kadri is well known by the Avs organization, having spent three seasons with them, the final being in 2021-22 which saw them win the Stanley Cup. That final regular season also saw him register a career-high 87 points despite only playing in 71 games.

The difficulty for the Avs when it comes to re-acquiring Kadri is money. The Flames centreman carries a $7 million cap hit, and the Avalanche currently have less than $1 million in space. That said, if Kadri is in fact available and willing to return, don’t be surprised to see general manager (GM) Chris MacFarland do everything in his power to make it happen.

Carolina Hurricanes

After years of being criticized for not having a true superstar on their roster, the Carolina Hurricanes, who have been a Stanley Cup contender for several seasons, landed one partway through the 2024-25 season in Mikko Rantanen. Unfortunately, the big Finnish winger didn’t seem eager to sign an extension to remain with the Canes, prompting them to move on from him in a trade with the Dallas Stars a short time later.

The Hurricanes did attempt to add star power to their lineup ahead of 2025-26, signing Nikolaj Ehlers to a seven-year extension this past offseason. That said, the 29-year-old hasn’t been the difference maker as hoped, going goalless through his first nine outings. That may be enough for the Canes, who have over $9 million in cap space, to make a push for Kadri.

Vancouver Canucks

It’s been clear well before the 2025-26 season began that the Vancouver Canucks would need to improve down the middle. They were unable to do so over the summer and are still in major need of a centreman if they hope to make the playoffs. Due to a Filip Chytil injury, they are currently running with Elias Pettersson, Lukas Reichel, Aatu Raty, and Max Sasson down the middle.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kadri would be an excellent fit on the Canucks’ second line. It’s been reported that they are not part of his 13-team no-trade list, which has fueled plenty of speculation that GM Patrik Allvin may be interested in him. They would have to get crafty or perhaps move other players elsewhere with less than $1.5 million in cap space, but if they are able to figure out a way, there’s no denying he’d be a great fit.

Montreal Canadiens

Another Canadian team that needs help down the middle and has been linked to Kadri is the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs have been on fire to begin the 2025-26 season, as their 16 points through 11 games are currently tied for the top spot in the NHL standings.

Related: 5 Takeaways from Calgary Flames’ First 10 Games of 2025-26 Season

As good as the Canadiens have been so far, they could really use another top-six centreman in order to help put them into true contender status. Kadri is very much that, and would likely jump at the opportunity to join a team that, based on their start, has a great shot at making the playoffs. They currently have $4.5 million in space, which could make this swap work if they were to include a young talent, such as Kirby Dach, as part of their package.

Every Team Would Love to Have Kadri

While these four teams would all be great fits for Kadri, there will be several others in the mix to obtain him should he truly be available. He has been a very solid top-six forward throughout his entire NHL career, and proved with the Avalanche that he can dial his game up to an even higher level come the playoffs. Expect to hear his name brought up in plenty more trade rumours and speculation in the coming weeks.