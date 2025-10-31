Blue Jackets’ First 10 Games Show Real Progress

The month of October has come to a close. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, it was a month of establishing themselves in the new season.

It was also a month to show how last season ended was not a fluke. It’s still plenty early. But the momentum the Blue Jackets had has carried over to 2025-26.

With a 6-4-0 record in their first 10 games, the Blue Jackets are on about a 98-point pace in the standings. It took 91 points to make the playoffs in the East in 2024-25.

At least to this point, the Blue Jackets are playing well enough to be a playoff team this season. The obvious question becomes can they not only keep up the pace? Can they be even better? Let’s discuss a few takeaways from the first 10 games of this season.

Road Success

Remember how woeful the road was for the Blue Jackets last season? They won just 14 times in 41 games. This was an area of must improve.

How have the Blue Jackets started this season away from Nationwide Arena? Thanks to their 4-3 overtime win in Buffalo on Tuesday, they are 4-1-0 on the road.

What has changed? A couple things. First, the Blue Jackets have averaged over 4.00 goals per game on the road. Their power play has also clicked at 44.4%.

This has allowed the Blue Jackets to not fall behind early in games. Even if they have moments in games, they have shown a propensity to better manage situations when they’ve trailed. That’s real progress.

The other noticeable change is better goaltending. The Blue Jackets have allowed 14 goals in their five road games, an average of 2.80 goals against per game.

Elvis Merzlikins is a perfect 3-0 on the road so far including wins in Dallas and in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Jet Greaves won the game in Buffalo making 35 saves.

Playing .800 road hockey will eventually come down to earth some. But showing better in this area will drastically improve their playoff chances.

Depth Delivering

This aspect has really shown itself in the last couple of games. On consecutive nights, the Blue Jackets bottom-six delivered in a big way.

In Buffalo, it was the fourth line who dominated the game. Yegor Chinakhov scored his first of the season. Miles Wood scored in the third period to tie the game. Then in a rare overtime shift, he won the game.

The next night against the Maple Leafs, it was the third line’s turn to respond. The line of Cole Sillinger, Charlie Coyle and Mathieu Olivier combined for 11 points. It’s not often you see the Three Stars of the Game be one entire line. This trio accomplished that on Wednesday.

This gives the Blue Jackets a different look and feel. The top line of Dmitri Voronkov, Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko is still clicking in many aspects. That’s even despite Monahan not scoring a goal yet this season.

The second line might not have the numbers at this point you’d expect to see, they each have the ability to break out. The Blue Jackets have four lines that can hurt teams.

This is where the acquisitions of Coyle and Wood are showing some early payoff. The same thing can be said about Isac Lundestrom.

The Blue Jackets are winning games with different players contributing to their wins. That is another strong sign that they can make the playoffs. That is also real progress.

Side Dishes

Here are some quick side dishes that have caught my eye during these first 10 games.

The goalie rotation is benefiting everyone involved. It’s keeping both Greaves and Merzlikins sharp. It’s also allowing them to maintain high energy levels. That becomes a big deal as the season wears on to have two goalies that can win on any given night.

Denton Mateychuk ascending to the top pair on the offside has been a big factor. In over 108 minutes at 5-on-5, Mateychuk and Werenski have outscored the opposition 5-3 when together and are expected to score just under 56% of goals. That’ll work. (Per Nat Stat Trick.)

Marchenko and Voronkov are each 5-5-10 in the first 10 games leading the way in scoring. Voronkov is only beginning to realize how much of a menace he will be.

Coyle does so many things well that don’t make the scoresheet. There’s a reason he’s never missed the playoffs in his career to date. Just a solid hockey player.

One thing I would like to see. This should be the top power-play unit. Load up the skill. Werenski, Johnson, Fantilli, Marchenko, Monahan. Interesting that they have yet to score a power-play goal on home ice. We’ll see soon enough how the units develop over time.

Overall, the Blue Jackets should be happy with a 6-4-0 start given the difficulty of the schedule. They have shown real progress in key areas but also have plenty of room to improve too.

See you in November.