Oliver Kapanen Is Carving Out a Role With the Canadiens

At first glance, Oliver Kapanen might look like any other 22-year-old trying to make his mark in the NHL. Born in Timrå, Sweden, standing 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, the second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 has quietly threaded his way from European rinks to the bright lights of Montreal.

But the story beneath the surface is richer than birthplace statistics or draft charts. Kapanen carries a Finnish hockey lineage that reads like a who’s who of the sport: his father Kimmo, uncle Sami, and cousin Kasperi, have all left their marks on professional hockey, blending speed, smarts, and an unyielding two-way game. That Finnish DNA — coupled with a Swedish upbringing — has produced a player whose style is precise, disciplined, and increasingly dangerous.

Kapanen’s Climb Was a Little All Over the Place

Kapanen’s journey has been a careful climb. After showing promise in Finland’s Liiga with KalPa Kuopio, and then in Sweden’s SHL with Timra IK, he gradually earned NHL ice time, initially in fits and starts. Last season was a bit of a juggle for Kapanen — bouncing between Montreal, the American Hockey League (AHL) Laval Rocket, and stints in Europe.

His actual time on the ice was all over the map. He earned a bit of ice time in Montreal, a bit in Laval, and a bit back in Europe. He popped in a shorthanded goal now and then, tossed a power-play assist here and there, but mostly he was figuring out how to play in tighter spaces and keep up with the North American pace.

These Days, Kapanen Is Settling in on the Canadiens’ Third Line

Fast forward to October 2025, and Kapanen is settling in on Montreal’s third line. Seven games in, he’s already scored four goals and added three assists — more than anyone likely expected from a depth centre — and he’s doing it in a steady, workmanlike way that earns him more ice time every night. His goals have been efficient, often the result of good positioning and calm decision-making rather than a volume of shots.

Against the Nashville Predators, he tied the game late in the third period with a calm finish; against the Buffalo Sabres, he opened scoring in a 4-2 win; and against the Edmonton Oilers, he contributed two assists in a 6-5 loss. Beyond the scoresheet, he’s piling up hits and blocked shots, quietly demonstrating the two-way acumen that makes coaches trust him on the penalty kill.

Kapanen’s Early Success Is His Ability to Make the Most of His Chances

Kapanen’s early success is more than numbers. It’s a statement about preparation and the meeting of opportunity and lineage. Montreal, a team still negotiating its rebuild and identity, has been willing to give him a third-line centre role and some power-play exposure, and Kapanen has responded by making the most of every shift.

Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s a blend of Finnish structure and Swedish creativity. Kapanen is calculated in defense, willing to make quick reads in transition, and surprisingly assertive in front of the net. For Canadiens fans, he represents a player who can stabilize a middle-six role while also creating offensive sparks.

The Fact Is, Kapanen is One of the Canadiens’ Feel-Good Stories

For an old guy like me, there’s always a thrill in watching a player like Kapanen emerge. He’s not a highlight-reel star — at least, not yet. That said, he embodies what Montreal needs in a team still figuring out its future: a disciplined, intelligent, versatile forward who can contribute at even strength, on special teams, and without being the flashiest name on the roster.

It’s also hard to ignore the nuanced storyline of the Kapanen lineage. Young Oliver is a reminder that hockey is often as much about family, culture, and inherited instinct as it is about raw skill. Watching him thread his way into the NHL minutes feels like a natural continuation of a story that began generations ago in Finland.

Given the Canadiens’ Upward Trend, Checkmark Kapanen as Part of the Action

The Canadiens aren’t suddenly a finished product because Kapanen is finding his groove, but his early-season form is a bright spot in a young, still-molding lineup. He’s showing that a 22-year-old with the right pedigree, work ethic, and hockey intelligence can turn a third-line role into a quietly vital one. For Montreal, that’s a small victory — one that could pay dividends if Kapanen continues to blend defensive responsibility with opportunistic scoring.

Joe Veleno, Joshua Roy, Oliver Kapanen & Ivan Demidov in the Habs pregame warmups — /r/Habs (@habsonreddit.bsky.social) 2025-10-23T00:34:07.823Z

Keep an eye on this youngster. Not because he’s the biggest name on the team, but because sometimes the most compelling stories in hockey are the ones unfolding quietly, in the corners of the ice, by players carrying the weight of a family legacy — and, in Kapanen’s case, a little bit of Finnish magic.

Watching these young (but relatively unknown) stars emerge on the scene and take advantage of their chances through hard work and seizing opportunities is one of the most fun aspects of writing hockey posts. Kapanen will be fun to watch, as are his Canadiens’ teammates, like Ivan Demidov and their head coach, Martin St. Louis.