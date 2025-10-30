3 Positives & Negatives From Maple Leafs’ Loss to the Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs were outskated, outworked, and outscored in a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night, falling to 5-5-1 on the season. Columbus, one of the NHL’s quickest and most aggressive young teams, exposed Toronto’s sluggish pace and defensive indecision from the opening shift.

Toronto actually outshot the Blue Jackets 35-25, including a 9-6 edge in the first period, but it hardly mattered. Columbus generated cleaner looks, won more puck races, and turned Toronto’s turnovers into high-quality chances. What had been a modest two-game win streak ended with a thud — and with it, the illusion that Craig Berube’s group was starting to figure out its defensive identity.

That said, given the joy in Toronto with the Blue Jays’ win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, it didn’t seem like a good day to go all “The Sky Is Falling.” So, let’s admit the negative and lay out the positive; hence, three positives and three negatives.

3 Maple Leafs’ Positives From the Blue Jackets’ Loss

Positive One: John Tavares Hits 500 and Keeps Going

John Tavares joined elite company with his 500th career goal. Imagine, he became only the 49th player in NHL history to hit that mark. The moment came midway through the third period on a crisp passing play from Matthew Knies and Nicholas Robertson. It wasn’t a game-winner, but it was vintage Tavares: battling for position in the slot, finding the seam, and finishing cleanly.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Even with a minus-3 rating, Tavares continues to prove he can drive offence. He’s on a six-game point streak, piling up 14 points in 11 games — strong production from a player many assumed was slowing down. The milestone offered a reminder that, even amid team inconsistency, he is still one of the NHL’s most reliable workers.

Positive Two: Sammy Blais Brings Energy and Bite

Sammy Blais finally got his shot on the ice with the Maple Leafs, and he made it count. Drawing in for the injured William Nylander (that’s a negative in itself that Nylander is out), Blais scored once, assisted once, and threw five hits in his Maple Leafs debut. His goal, a gritty rebound finish in front of the net, briefly cut the Blue Jackets’ lead to 2-1 and gave Toronto a spark that, unfortunately, didn’t last.

After sitting out ten straight games, Blais played like a man who wanted to stay. His north-south style fit Berube’s system better than expected, and his physical presence made a difference. If there’s a silver lining to the team’s growing injury list, it’s that players like Blais are forcing their way into the conversation.

Robertson’s story continues to be one of persistence. After being scratched in Buffalo, the young winger responded with three points in his last three games, including a goal and an assist against Columbus. His late-game push, alongside Tavares and Knies, gave Toronto its only stretch of sustained pressure.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Robertson’s speed and hunger stood out in a lineup that too often looks stuck in second gear. He seems fast on a team that too often looks slow. He’s making a case for a permanent role — and perhaps a chance to climb the depth chart if the team continues to shuffle lines.

3 Maple Leafs’ Negatives From the Blue Jackets’ Loss

Negative One: Defensive Chaos Returns to Maple Leafs Play

Wednesday was another night of scrambled coverage and slow reactions. Morgan Rielly’s turnover led directly to Columbus’s third goal. Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s giveaway set up their sixth. Too often, Toronto’s defenders looked flat-footed, losing their gaps and failing to clear rebounds.

The Blue Jackets’ speed exposed every weakness, particularly in transition. Cole Sillinger and Charlie Coyle combined for six points, repeatedly torching Toronto’s back end. Whatever defensive structure Berube is trying to instill hasn’t yet taken root.

Negative Two: Maple Leafs Veterans Look Heavy

For all the talk of accountability and compete level, the Maple Leafs’ core veterans looked slow and disconnected. Auston Matthews had flashes but was caught puck-watching on multiple Columbus rushes. Rielly, Jake McCabe, and Simon Benoit struggled with positioning and puck retrievals. Even Tavares, despite the milestone, was visibly frustrated by the lack of pace.

When your leaders are chasing the play instead of dictating it, that’s not just a systems issue — that’s an identity issue.

Negative Three: Cayden Primeau Was Left Hanging in the Crease

Cayden Primeau, making just his third start, faced too many clean looks. He stopped 19 of 25, but the real issue was the defensive chaos in front of him. The Maple Leafs’ inability to box out or control rebounds made Columbus’s forwards look like world-beaters.

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Cayden Primeau guards his net (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Primeau wasn’t sharp, but he wasn’t the problem either. He looked like a young goaltender stranded behind a slow, tired, and tentative Maple Leafs team.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto heads to Boston to face the Bruins next. It’s a game that will demand far more structure and urgency. Berube’s challenge is clear: get his team moving its feet and cleaning up its own zone.

There were glimmers in Columbus: these included Blais’ energy, Robertson’s growth, and Tavares’ milestone. However, the contrasts were glaring. Until the Maple Leafs tighten up defensively and rediscover their collective edge, they’ll keep learning the hard way what it takes to win on the road.