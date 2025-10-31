Flyers’ Trevor Zegras Is Having a Career Renaissance

The Philadelphia Flyers were once defined by taking swings on undervalued talent. Then, for about a decade and a half, they stopped. That change in philosophy is at least partially responsible for the darkest era in franchise history—more than half of the team’s playoff misses have come between 2012–13 and 2024–25 (they were established almost 60 years ago, mind you).

Fortunately, general manager Daniel Brière was tired of passiveness. He took a swing on 24-year-old forward Trevor Zegras, trading Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange. It is paying huge dividends.

Zegras, who clinched back-to-back 60-point seasons a few weeks after his 22nd birthday, has found a new gear in Philadelphia. Leading the team with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 10 contests, he’s playing some of the best hockey of his life.

A Closer Look at Zegras’ Production

Let’s take a closer look at Zegras’ production. We’ll examine rates, sustainability, and more to establish proper expectations for the short- and long-term.

Starting with his scoring efficiency, Zegras is in a very good place right now. Among skaters with at least 100 minutes of ice time this season, he ranks 15th in points per 60 minutes with 4.19. That’s a hair ahead of superstar talents such as Jack Hughes (4.09), Kyle Connor (4.01), Sidney Crosby (4.00), David Pastrňák (3.94), and others.

Zegras has collected five power-play points, but he’s doing most of his damage at 5-on-5—a continuation from last season. Since Nov. 19, among skaters with at least 500 minutes of ice time, he sits 10th in points per 60 minutes at five-a-side hockey. The top 10 is as follows:

Player Points Per 60 Minutes Ice Time David Pastrňák 3.25 1,181:42 Jason Robertson 2.83 1,058:52 Mitch Marner 2.80 1,051:30 Robert Thomas 2.79 1,030:31 Sidney Crosby 2.75 1,134:34 Leon Draisaitl 2.70 1,067:35 Sean Monahan 2.66 631:46 Nikita Kucherov 2.64 1,135:31 Matvei Michkov 2.64 932:12 Trevor Zegras 2.64 682:00

Zegras was a quietly efficient producer after a rough start last season, and that trend has stuck in Philadelphia. He’s averaging just over 17 minutes a night and is on pace for 98 points—it’s been a fantastic run for him.

But sustainability comes into play here. His excellence on the man advantage has contributed to goals, but his 0.50 power-play points per game are set to decline.

In power-play situations, the Flyers are converting on 30.00% of their shots when Zegras is on the ice (known as on-ice shooting percentage). With points on five of the six goals he’s been on the ice for, that’s a rate of 83.33% (known as individual points percentage).

These are, for the most part, luck-based metrics. Shooting percentage, especially when your linemates factor in, can be super volatile. Individual points percentage is similar—the stat sheet doesn’t reward tertiary assists.

I won’t get too analytical here, projecting what his point totals “should” be, but it’s important to note that this won’t keep up. Still, he is a very talented power-play producer, so a 25–30-point season on the man advantage (versus the 41 he’s on pace for) could be within reach.

Zegras’ even-strength numbers are a bit more sustainable. His 13.33% on-ice shooting percentage will likely decline, but not by much. His 87.50% individual points percentage is definitely on the higher end, but should only go down by a dozen or so points. In the grand scheme of things, that’s not a big difference.

Simple math says that Zegras won’t be a 98-point player by season’s end. Sustainable or not, he’s still in the midst of a career renaissance. The EA SPORTS NHL 23 cover athlete isn’t just returning to form—he’s expanding on it.

Why Zegras Has Been a Star for the Flyers

After recording just 47 points over 88 games in his previous two seasons, some thought the talent had vanished. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Flyers fans, like Ducks fans before them, are being treated to one of the best puck carriers in the NHL. Zegras is a human zone entry, able to establish possession in the offensive zone no matter what defenders throw at him.

A gifted passer, one-time shooter, and disruptor with a creative side, you won’t find many players like Zegras out there. The Flyers have an incredibly skilled creator at their disposal.

Sure, what Zegras is doing at this very moment may not stick. But the Flyers still have one of the most gifted forwards in the league on their team, and he’s found his groove again. We’re watching a career renaissance.

Stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick