Flyers’ Young Stars Come Through in 4–1 Win vs. Predators

The Nashville Predators (4–6–2) were defeated by the Philadelphia Flyers (6–3–1) at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct. 30 by a score of 4–1. While the visitors controlled the tempo early in the game, outshooting the home side 19–4 at one point, two quick goals turned the tide.

Game Recap

Nashville got the best of Philadelphia in the first period, but it was unable to beat goaltender Dan Vladař. After one, the shots were 10–3, but neither netminder let up.

The second period is where things started to get juicy, although the first half was fairly uneventful. Trevor Zegras broke the scoreless tie at the 12:45 mark via assists from Matvei Michkov and Owen Tippett.

About three minutes later, Jamie Drysdale recorded his first goal of the 2025–26 campaign off a Michkov feed and a Zegras secondary assist. A newcomer in the offseason, Zegras has a case as the biggest steal of the summer—that was his 11th point in 10 games, and the Flyers didn’t have to part ways with a first-round pick or a top prospect to get him.

Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras celebrates his goal with teammates against the Nashville Predators (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

The Predators got a much-needed response late in the middle frame from Matthew Wood, his first NHL goal. Veteran forwards Michael Bunting and Erik Haula chipped in with assists.

Seven minutes into the third period, the Flyers answered with a power-play goal. Zegras registered his second goal and third point of the game on a one-time blast. Cam York and Noah Cates each had an assist.

Nashville didn’t go down without a fight, but they didn’t find a way to bury another goal, either. Travis Konecny added an empty-net insurance marker, with an assist from Christian Dvorak, to make it a 4–1 Flyers final.

Between the pipes, Vladař was excellent for the Flyers, stopping 32 of 33. For the Predators, Juuse Saros saved 14 of 17 shots.

What’s Next for the Flyers & Predators?

Up next, the Flyers will return to their home ice to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (5–5–1) on Nov. 1. The Predators will be back in action on the same day, facing the Calgary Flames (2–8–2) at Bridgestone Arena.