NHL Rumors: Hyman’s Return, Lafreniere Shade, Penguins Pivot

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, has the hot start by the Pittsburgh Penguins changed their mentality on the 2025-26 season? Are they rethinking their strategy to get younger and potentially sell off certain assets? Meanwhile, why has Alexis Lafreniere been such a lightning rod of controversy in New York? Is there anything to the trade rumors surrounding the former first-overall pick? Finally, what is the plan for Zach Hyman, who will be cleared to return in two days for the Edmonton Oilers?

Penguins Hot Start Changing Plans in Pittsburgh?

The kind of questions people are now asking in Pittsburgh are good questions. An unexpected hot start to their season has analysts and insiders wondering if the organization and GM Kyle Dubas may rethink rebuilding.

Elliotte Friedman noted on FAN Hockey Show that a 7-2-2 record won’t change the minds of the front office. At the end of the day, while young players are starting to show they can contribute, this is a “veteran core”. Many believe their success is not sustainable over the long term.

Few expected Evgeni Malkin to be near the top of the individual point leaders list. Nor did analysts assume Sidney Crosby would be converting at nearly a 37% shooting percentage.

One thing Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted is that any trade talk involving Crosby will virtually disappear as long as the Penguins are in the playoff conversation.

Hyman’s Return to Oilers is Imminent

Following Wednesday’s practice at Rogers Place, Zach Hyman spoke to the media and said he feels great and ready to return to the lineup. He noted that the earliest he can return (based on his LTIR status) is November 1. He seemed to hint he might be ready.

Zach Hyman (18)

The Oilers, however, are giving it more time. Speaking with head coach Kris Knoblauch, he said the organization will wait at least one more week. He joked that the medical team is holding Hyman back. “He looks ready to go. I want to put him in… I don’t think it’s fair.”

When Hyman returns, players like Curtis Lazar, David Tomasek, Ike Howard, Matt Savoie, and Noah Philp may have to sit or face assignments. There isn’t enough room for everyone when the Oilers’ roster is at full health.

Alexis Lafreniere is a Hot Topic with the Rangers

As the Oilers get set to face the New York Rangers on Thursday night, one player out of New York who is garnering a lot of attention is Alexi Lafreniere.

Rangers’ head coach Mike Sullivan said of Lafreniere’s recent play:

“I think it’s been a little bit of a mixed bag. I think he’s had some games where he’s had some strong games. He’s one of those talented guys that has the ability to create something out of nothing. We’ve moved him around our top six to try to find some combinations that we thought could help us create a little bit more finish to our game. But he’s had a number of looks on the power play and 5v5…It’s not like he hasn’t had opportunities to score goals. Obviously, we have higher expectations just from a production standpoint.”

He suggested that the forward take advantage of the opportunities given, but there’s some talk around the organization that Lafreniere might be running out of chances. Trade talk has popped up, with NHL insider David Pagnotta suggesting that several teams explored acquiring Lafreniere over the summer.

“Sometimes there’s an assumption that just because somebody’s the first overall pick, they’re a generational talent. When they’re not, then that’s disappointing… and I don’t think that’s fair,” said Sullivan.