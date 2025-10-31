Cirelli Nets OT Winner in Lightning’s 2-1 Win Over Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-2) defeated the Dallas Stars (6-3-2) 2-1 in overtime on Thursday night at Amalie Arena.

Adam Erne scored for the Stars, while Jake Oettinger made 30 saves.

Related: 3 Thoughts From the Lightning’s 3-Game Winning Streak

Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Game Recap

It took 35 minutes to get a goal in Tampa on Thursday night, as Oettinger kept his team in the game, stopping 20 of 21 shots through 40 minutes.

The Lightning finally broke through at 15:02 of the second period, as Hagel scored on the power play to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead. He sent a pass across the crease from the left side of the net. Miro Heiskanen tried to break up the pass, but deflected the puck past the goal line before quickly flicking it out of the net. The play originally went on without the goal being acknowledged, but upon further review, it was ruled a good goal.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli celebrates with teammates after he makes the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during overtime (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

Erne scored his first of the season at 2:03 of the third to tie the game 1-1. Alex Petrovic took a shot from the point, and Erne redirected the puck waist-high to beat Vasilevskiy.

A tightly contested third period solved nothing, and it took half an overtime period for the Lightning to head to the locker room victorious. Cirelli chipped the puck out of the defensive zone, took off past the defenders, and beat Oettinger with a backhander in tight for the game-winner and his sixth of the season.

The Lightning outshot the Stars 32-21 and went 1-for-4 on the man advantage. The Stars finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play, including a 5-on-3 in the third period.

Up Next

The Stars continue their Florida swing on Saturday when they take on the Panthers. The Lightning are back in action on Sunday afternoon, as they travel to Utah to take on the Mammoth.