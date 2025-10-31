Senators Defeat Flames 4-3 in Shootout

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in a shootout. The Flames had multiple opportunities to pull ahead in the game, but the Senators were not going away without a tough fight. Despite the penalty-filled game, both teams were able to find success, making for a tight game.

Game Recap

Early in the first period, Senators forward Ridly Greig took a four-minute penalty for high-sticking Brayden Pachel, giving the Flames their first of four power play opportunities. Yegor Sharangovich was slotted in at the top of the circle and, from a Joel Farabee cross-ice pass, was able to get into a great shooting position. Sharangovich rifled a shot past Linus Ullmark, scoring his second goal of the season.

Members of the Ottawa Senators celebrate an overtime goal by Jake Sanderson against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Just under two minutes later, with the Flames still on the power play, Lars Eller and Shane Pinto got a two-on-one break. Devin Cooley made the save on Pinto’s initial shot, but allowed a big rebound that landed on Eller’s stick for an easy tap-in goal, tying the game.

Matt Coronato took advantage of another power play opportunity, tapping the puck in during a scramble in Ullmark’s crease, putting the Flames back in front.

Both goalies were tested throughout the first 20 minutes, and the score could have been even higher than just 2-1.

The middle frame had two penalties on each side, and no goals scored. The Senators and Flames each had their fair share of chances, but it was a quiet period.

The third period was kicked off by Artem Zub scoring his second goal of the season. He took a shot from the point and beat Cooley cleanly, tying the game at two just over two minutes into the period.

Eight minutes into the period, Jake Sanderson was leading the Senators’ rush, but turned the puck over to Jonathan Huberdeau, who set up Nazem Kadri for his third goal of the season. Sanderson was able to make up for the turnover by scoring the game-tying goal with under three minutes to go in the game. Tim Stutzle broke into the zone and awaited Sanderson entering the zone late, and he took a shot on net that squeaked through Cooley.

The Senators overcame three one-goal deficits to bring the game to overtime. They held control of the puck throughout most of overtime, but both teams had a few dangerous chances they weren’t able to capitalize on, leading to a shootout.

The Senators had sent out Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle, who both scored, while Justin Kirkland and Morgan Frost were both shut down by Ullmark. The Senators’ goaltender hasn’t had the start he has wanted, but he was clearly relieved to get the win with a strong celebration on the last save.

The Senators now have a 6-5-1 record, while the Flames’ struggles continue as they sit with a record of 2-8-2. Ottawa’s next game will be at the Bell Centre as they take on the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (Nov. 1), while the Flames are heading south to take on the Nashville Predators the same day.