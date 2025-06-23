Grading the Philadelphia Flyers’ Trade for Trevor Zegras

On Monday (Jun. 23) morning, the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks completed a trade. After months of speculation, the Ducks finally decided to move on from Trevor Zegras, trading him to the Flyers in exchange for Ryan Poehling, the 45th overall selection in the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and a fourth-round pick in 2026.

TRADE: We have acquired center Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round selection and 2026 fourth-round selection from the Philadelphia Flyers for Trevor Zegras.#FlyTogether https://t.co/7wcho8iHtW — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 23, 2025

It was a bit of a shocking deal considering reports had indicated Zegras wouldn’t be moved until at least the 2026 Trade Deadline, but the Flyers were willing to pay the price for him, and got a deal done. Now that the deal is done, let’s grade both teams and see how they both did on this deal.

Philadelphia Flyers: B+

This is a solid deal for the Flyers, since they bring in a player who needed a change of scenery for a reasonable price. He is a solid offensive player who could flourish in a new system, under a new coach, and could finally find some confidence as the Flyers try to push for a playoff spot next season. The one big issue with Zegras has been his defensive inconsistency and his willingness to adapt to a two-way style of hockey, but being reunited with one of his best friends in Jamie Drysdale should add to his enjoyment of this trade.

Zegras, who is 24 years old, scored 12 goals and added 20 assists for 32 points through 57 games this season, dealing with some injuries that held him out. Throughout his career, he has scored 67 goals and added 119 assists for 186 points through 268 games, which comes out to a 0.69 points-per-game average. He is a two-time 60-point player, and if he can find his confidence again, this could look like a steal for the Flyers.

The one issue that drops their grade is the risk associated with Zegras’ relatively high price tag. He is in the final season of his current deal, which has a $5.75 million cap hit. Luckily for them, there is only one season left on his deal, and they could opt to flip him at the 2026 Trade Deadline if the fit doesn’t work out. High-risk, high-reward for the Flyers, especially for what they gave up in future assets.

Anaheim Ducks: B+

The Ducks came out strong in this deal, and I would say this is a fairly even deal for both sides. They brought in two future draft picks, one in the second round, as well as Poehling, who is a young forward that has the potential to grow into even more of a solid two-way player in a new situation, which he has been given in this deal.

Ryan Poehling, Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Poehling, who is 26 years old, scored 12 goals and added 19 assists for 31 points through 68 games this season, reaching a new career-high in all stats this past season. Throughout his career, he has scored 43 goals and added 52 assists for 95 points through 283 games, which comes out to a 0.34 points-per-game average. He seems to be getting better as each season goes on, making this seem like a fair return for Zegras.

It’s a risky deal for both teams. The Ducks may have given up too early on Zegras, but the Flyers may be taking too high a risk on him. Either way, right now, this seems like a fair deal for both sides, and one that should equally benefit both teams moving forward.

