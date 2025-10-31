Maple Leafs’ Ben Danford Traded to Brantford Bulldogs in Blockbuster Deal

Toronto Maple Leafs‘ prospect Ben Danford has been traded to the Brantford Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League. The trade itself is huge, he along with Zack Sandhu were traded from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for Aiden O’Donnell, Lucas Moore, Luca Diplacido and nine draft picks. Which include 2026 2nd, 2027 2nd, 2028 2nd, 2028 3rd, 2029 3rd, 2029 3rd, 2026 4th, 2029 4th and a 2027 10th.

Related: NHL Morning Recap – October 30, 2025

Danford was sent back to the OHL just before the 2025-26 regular season began.

Danford Joins the Bulldogs

It’s not uncommon for top prospects to get traded to better teams in their final year in the OHL. That is the case with Danford, he now joins the Bulldogs who are the second best team in the league. They currently have an 11-0-2-1 record and are just one point behind the Windsor Spitfires for top spot in the league.

Ben Danford, Oshawa Generals (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

In their press release, the Bulldogs GM Spencer Hyman, brother of Zach Hyman, had this to say.

“We’re extremely excited to acquire Ben Danford and Zach Sandhu,” said Hyman. “We’ve seen both players a ton over the past two seasons — through countless battles and a full playoff series — and we know firsthand the impact they can have. Both Ben and Zach have been to back-to-back OHL Finals, and they bring with them a championship mindset and an understanding of what it takes to win.” “Ben is a leader and one of the premier defencemen in the entire CHL. Zach is a hard-nosed, intelligent defender who plays with poise and intensity. These are two players we targeted immediately, and their addition gives our blue line the ability to play bigger, heavier, and adapt to any style required to win hockey games. We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome both Ben and Zach to the Bulldogs organization.”

Danford has played in eight games this season and has scored a goal and three assists for four points.