Stars’ Tyler Seguin Plays in 1,000th Career NHL Game

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is playing in his 1,000th career NHL game tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Seguin now joins an elite club of players who have achieved the milestone over their careers in the NHL. For him, he was able to do it over 16 seasons in the league.

Seguin Skates in 1,000th Career Game

It isn’t an easy achievement for players to hit. Most players can’t make it past four or five seasons in the NHL. But for Seguin, despite injuries, he was able to overcome them and reach the milestone.

Seguin was interviewed by NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin and had this to say.

“I’ve felt times of bliss with winning early, with having a daughter, with going from [being] this single, really confident kid to I think I was the oldest player on my team last night. It’s happened quick.”

He went on to say:

“I think 1,000 games was never anything I really thought about much until the last few years of just the journey it’s been to get here, with the surgeries and the body and now feeling the healthiest I’ve been in years and about to hit this 1,000th game thing.”

Seguin has had a very good career but has fallen short of winning a Stanley Cup during his time. However, the Stars are one of the league’s top teams and are widely considered Stanley Cup contenders.

Over his 16-year career, he has scored 363 goals and 451 assists for 814 points. He has spent 13 years with Dallas, where he has scored 693 points. Early in his career, during his time with the Boston Bruins, he scored 121 points.