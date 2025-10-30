NHL’s Biggest Surprises & Disappointments to Begin the Season

Halloween is that time of the year when people of all ages get their “scares” on. Some party, some go trick-or-treating, and others binge-watch horror movies. The NHL has a bit of everything when it comes to its players. Some are rising from the dead, others are frightening their own fanbases, and a few might just be possessed by something we can’t explain.

As October comes to a close, we compiled a Halloween-themed “Surprise and Disappointments” list: these are the 2025-26 Delights and Frights, featuring eight players who are having scary starts. It’s just a matter of which are scary good or scary bad. Let’s find out.

The Delights (Scary-Good Season Thus Far)

Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens

The 22-year-old rookie is a goaltender by profession, but has come dressed as a master thief as he’s not only snatched pucks, but has likely stolen the starting position. He’s posting some freaky numbers: a .930 save percentage (SV%) and 1.97 goals-against average (GAA). While these are unsustainable, he made himself indispensable, especially if his counterpart (Sam Montembeault) continues to struggle.

Related: NHL 2025-26 Power Rankings: Week 3

Justin Brazeau, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

At 6-foot-5, Brazeau could easily be Frankenstein’s Monster for Halloween. Instead, he’s helping revive a legend in Pittsburgh. His presence alongside Evgeni Malkin has given the Penguins’ second line a bolt of electricity. His net-front work and willingness to get rough have turned Malkin’s line into a horror show for opposing defenses. He’s tallied six goals as his Penguins are off to a hot start (7-2-2).

Frank Nazar, C, Chicago Blackhawks

If Connor Bedard is the main act, Nazar is the jump scare you didn’t see coming. The sophomore has been a star, piling up points and keeping Chicago’s young core energized. His confidence with the puck and ability to attack off the rush have given the Blackhawks something they haven’t had in years: secondary scoring that actually scares people. He has 11 points in 10 games and has all but stolen the hearts of his fanbase.

Frank Nazar is a star that plays like a 4th liner. You just can’t compete with this much heart and talentpic.twitter.com/tywYnBbST4 — The Prospect Don (@TheProspectDon) October 21, 2025

The Islanders’ Top Line (Jonathan Drouin, Bo Horvat, Emil Heineman)

Call them the Powerpuff Line, the Hocus Pocus Coven, or whatever Halloween trio you prefer. These three have been pure magic for the Islanders. Drouin’s creativity, Horvat’s finishing touch, and Heineman’s straight-line power have brewed up surprising chemistry under head coach Patrick Roy’s new philosophy. Like most of the team, they may be due for some regression later. But we can enjoy this spell while it lasts.

The Frights (Scary Worrying Seasons Thus Far)

Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

Normally, lightning strikes twice, but this year, Point’s offense has been trapped in ice with just two goals in 10 games. He’s akin to a Yeti just thawing as he finds his scoring touch. Tampa Bay’s offense feels off without his usual precision (ranked 22nd in goals with 29), and if Point doesn’t warm up soon, the Bolts’ sluggish start could turn into a long winter.

Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals

Maybe it’s an adrenaline dump from a record-breaking season. But Ovechkin has been eerily quiet, with fewer shots, less burst, and the faintest hint that time has finally caught up to the NHL’s great goal monster. He’s on pace for career lows in goals (16) and shots on goal (180). Maybe it’s just another October slow burn, or maybe the demigod has finally become… mortal.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues

It’s hard to include Thomas here as his line has still trended well per advanced analytics. Yet Thomas’s start went from concerning to downright gruesome if we include recent injury updates. The Blues’ playmaker hasn’t found his rhythm and now finds himself limping through a rough stretch. Like a zombie missing a limb, he’s been present but far from himself, and the Blues are feeling it with a 3-6-1 start.

The Goalie Graveyard: Wolf, Montembeault, Ullmark, and Binnington

It’s been a chilling October for goalies across the league. Montembeault and Dustin Wolf, who would have been on the “Scary Good” list last season, now find themselves on this one. Linus Ullmark is having his worst season since 2018-19, while Jordan Binnington is on his “Mr. Hyde” stretch (not in a good way) as his Blues struggle. Some of them will rise from the grave; others might get waxed (in the depth chart) by Christmas. For now, it’s a goaltending horror show out there.

Moving to November

October can be the scariest month of the NHL regular season. This is the time when fans and media alike overreact. But the beauty (and terror) of the NHL season is that no one stays safe for long. One hot streak can turn into a curse; one cold stretch can vanish overnight.

So light your lanterns, sharpen your skates, and enjoy the haunt while it lasts. The scariest part? We’ve only just reached Halloween.