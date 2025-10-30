Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Kings –10/30/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (7-3-0) at KINGS (5-3-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Travis Hamonic
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Kane, a forward, remains out and will miss the next two games of the road trip, including at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson — Cody CeciDarcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Warren Foegele (upper body)
Status report
The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
