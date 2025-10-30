Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Kings –10/30/25

by

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (7-3-0) at KINGS (5-3-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot
John Gibson

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Kane, a forward, remains out and will miss the next two games of the road trip, including at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. 

Latest for THW:

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson — Cody CeciDarcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner