Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Kings –10/30/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson — Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Kane, a forward, remains out and will miss the next two games of the road trip, including at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson — Cody CeciDarcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

