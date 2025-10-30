Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Oilers –10/30/25

The New York Rangers take on the Edmonton Oiler at the Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (4-5-2) at OILERS (5-4-2)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
Conor Sheary — J.T. Miller — Alexis Lafreniere
Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Johnny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Vincent Trocheck (upper body)
Status report
The Rangers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Hyman’s Return, Lafreniere Shade, Penguins Pivot
- Rangers Once Again Have an Ineffective Power Play
- NHL Morning Recap – October 29, 2025
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Matthew Savoie — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Isaac Howard — David Thomasek
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Troy Stecher
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Noah Philp
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Status report
Laughton, a forward, is week to week. … Woll, a goalie, is still away from the Maple Leafs due to a personal matter.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Positives & Negatives From Maple Leafs’ Loss to the Blue Jackets
- 4 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 6-3 Loss to Blue Jackets
- NHL Morning Recap – October 30, 2025