Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Oilers –10/30/25

The New York Rangers take on the Edmonton Oiler at the Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (4-5-2) at OILERS (5-4-2)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle

Conor Sheary — J.T. Miller — Alexis Lafreniere

Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Johnny Brodzinski

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Vincent Trocheck (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday

Latest for THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Matthew Savoie — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic

Isaac Howard — David Thomasek

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Noah Philp

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Status report

Laughton, a forward, is week to week. … Woll, a goalie, is still away from the Maple Leafs due to a personal matter.

Latest for THW: