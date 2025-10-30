NHL Morning Recap – October 30, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the lone NHL game that was played on Oct. 29, 2025. Yesterday, we saw the Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs head south to face off against Zach Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Enjoy, the latest edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Maple Leafs 3 at Blue Jackets 6

Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P2 2:43 – Sammy Blais (1) from Jake McCabe (3), Steven Lorentz (4)

P3 15:45 – John Tavares (6) from Matthew Knies (10), Nicholas Robertson (2)

P3 18:10 – Robertson (2) from Max Domi (1), Blais (1)

Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 6:56 – Cole Sillinger (1) from Charlie Coyle (4), Mathieu Olivier (2)

P1 11:16 – Zach Werenski (3) from Coyle (5), Olivier (3)

P2 8:33 – Ivan Provorov (2) from Dmitri Voronkov (5), Kirill Marchenko (5)

P2 13:24 – Sillinger (2) from Coyle (6), Werenski (5)

P2 16:58 – Dante Fabbro (1) from Olivier (4), Sillinger (3)

P3 7:50 – Olivier (1) from Coyle (7)