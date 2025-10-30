John Tavares Scores 500th Career Goal vs. Blue Jackets

John Tavares hit a huge career milestone tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He scored his 500th career goal, becoming just the 49th player in NHL history to reach that mark.

He also joined former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin as the only players to reach the milestone while actively playing for the team.

Tavares Hall of Fame Career

When Tavares entered the league, most fans figured he was destined for the Hall of Fame one day. Now, 17 seasons later, there is really no debate that he has earned it.

He began his career with the New York Islanders, the team that drafted him first overall. Across nine seasons there, he recorded 272 goals and 349 assists for 621 points. After leaving, he signed with his childhood team, the Maple Leafs, where he has been just as productive. In eight seasons with Toronto, he has posted 228 goals and 279 assists for 507 points. Altogether, that gives him 500 goals and 628 assists for 1,128 points in 1,195 games.

He recently became only the fourth player in NHL history to record 500 points with two different franchises. And now, he has added his name to another exclusive list by hitting 500 career goals, an incredible achievement for one of the game’s most consistent stars.