Oilers Testing Water, Bruins, Flames and Canadiens Trades, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Utah Mammoth gave a mammoth deal to Logan Cooley. How did the two sides finally come to terms on a new agreement? Meanwhile, one insider notes that Nazem Kadri trade talk is premature. Are the Boston Bruins signing or trading Pavel Zacha? Finally, did the Edmonton Oilers play a few players on Tuesday ahead of possible trades?

Bruins Trading or Signing Pavel Zacha?

During an appearance on the Fan Hockey Show, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted, “I think the Bruins are in a strong position here—they don’t really need to make a move. The price is high, and [Don] Sweeney is happy to keep him. Nothing’s likely to happen unless a team meets that target.”

Zacha’s name has been in trade talks for a few weeks with the Vancouver Canucks reportedly interested in the center. The Bruins appear open to trading him, but there are also reports that the Bruins are also open to re-signing him. Pierre LeBrun reports, “… what I’m being told in terms of the Bruins is they view Zacha as a long term fit; don’t be surprised if they try to extend him.”

Kadri Trade Talk Premature, Canadiens Keeping Tabs

NHL insider Darren Dreger suggests any trade discussions involving Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri are premature. The Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, and Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly shown interest (or would) in Kadri, but Dreger says the Flames are not anywhere near a point in time where they feel they need to make a move.

“The reality is that Kadri loves Calgary, and unless the Flames decide their roster needs reconstruction, a trade isn’t likely at this stage.”

LeBrun noted on TSN OverDrive that the Montreal Canadiens have kicked tires on the forward. “The Habs…”…my understanding is they’ve gone through the entire league in their preparations internally and have a list of what centers could potentially pop up ahead of the March 6 deadline; yes Kadri is one of those names.”

Logan Cooley and Mammoth Get New Deal Done

The Utah Mammoth have locked up forward Logan Cooley to a new deal, announcing Wednesday that the center has signed an eight-year, $80 million contract extension carrying a $10 million AAV. The deal is front loaded, including $13 million in first year and $35 milliion over the first three.

As per Pierre LeBrun, “The contract does not include any signing bonus money.” It’s heavily front-loaded, but all salary. It’s the third-highest contract coming out of entry-level in NHL history.””

This news comes after Cooley reportedly turned down an eight-year deal at $9.6 million per season at the start of October.

Did Oilers Give a Couple of Players On Final Look?

Edmonton went with an 11-7 deployment on Tuesday versus the Utah Mammoth and it’s not entirely clear why. The Oilers chose to sit Noah Philp, who hadn’t been playing poorly, and inserted Troy Stecher into the lineup as an extra.

Ryan Rishaug of the Got Yer’ Back podcast wondered if this was perhaps a sign the Oilers are giving a final look to a couple of pieces before roster decisions need to be made. Alec Regula is reportedly nearing a return and Zach Hyman is getting close. If Stecher is going to be sent down or traded, Rishaug theorized that maybe the Oilers want to give him a fair shake before making a decision on his future.

As for what it means that Philp wasn’t in the lineup, Rob Brown wasn’t sold that Philp makes the Oilers when everyone is back and healthy.