Mammoth Sign Cooley to an 8-Year Contract Extension

The Utah Mammoth have announced that they have signed Logan Cooley to an eight-year contract extension worth $80 million. The deal carries an annual average value (AAV) of $10 million per season.

Utah’s general manager Bill Armstrong spoke on the signing in the team’s press release.

“We are thrilled to sign Logan and have him with us in Utah for the next eight years,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “Logan is not only an incredible player but an even better person and we look forward to watching him grow. He, along with the rest of our core group, will have an impact in Utah for many years to come. It’s a great day for Mammoth fans and another exciting moment for our organization.”

Cooley has now signed the third highest contract coming out of an entry-level contract in NHL history.

Cooley’s Signed Through 2033-34

With the contract extension, Cooley is now signed through 2033-34. Which means majority of the team’s core is locked up for the next number of seasons. They are now entering their playoff contention window and having their future star locked up for the next nine seasons.

Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Cooley, 21, is in his third season and has had a good start to his career. In 168 games, he has scored 53 goals and 68 assists for 121 points. His career-high in points is 65 points in 75 games, which came last season. So far this season in 11 games, he has scored eight goals and four assists for 12 points.