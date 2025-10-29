Kraken’s Brandon Montour Records 300th NHL Point

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Montreal Canadiens. Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour reached a career milestone with his performance in this game: he recorded his 300th NHL point.

Montour recorded not one, but three points against the Canadiens, one point for each of the Kraken’s goals. He scored Seattle’s first goal of the game halfway into the third period to give them a fighting chance. Montour then proceeded to record the primary assist on the Kraken’s second goal of the game, feeding Shane Wright the puck to put it past Jakub Dobes’ shoulder. Finally, with an extra attacker on the ice, he let a one-timer fly to even the score and bring the game into overtime.

Montour has had a long career in the NHL, spanning four teams amongst what now marks his tenth season. He was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft. He did not begin playing until the 2016-17 season, where he played 27 games and recorded six points. He then played through a season and a half with Anaheim, suiting up for 142 games and recording 57 points.

On Feb. 19, 2019, he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Brandon Guhle and a first-round pick in the 2019 Draft. He remained with the team until the midway point of the 2020-21 season. With Buffalo, he recorded 29 points across 112 games.

Montour was traded to the Florida Panthers on April 10, 2021, in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He finished out the 2020-21 season with Florida and played in three full seasons with the team, recording 147 points in 239 games. He had his personal best season during the 2022-23 season, where he recorded 73 points.

On July 1, 2024, Montour signed with the Kraken as a free agent. Seattle signed him for seven years with an average annual value (AAV) of $7.14 million. Last season, he played 81 games and recorded 41 points. So far this season, he has recorded seven points in six games.

Montour has added excellent offensive depth to the blue line for Seattle. He has been a stellar two-way defenseman for the team and will continue to add to the Kraken team over the next five seasons.

Congratulations to Montour on his 300th career point!