John Tavares Record His 500th Point With the Maple Leafs

John Tavares has recorded his 500th point with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With his two goals in tonight’s game against the Seattle Kraken, he has reached the incredible milestone. This won’t be the only milestone he will be hitting in the next few days. With those two goals, he now moves to just three away from 500 career goals. He now becomes just the fourth player in NHL history to score 500 points with two different teams.

Tavares Has Been Excellent for the Maple Leafs

When Tavares signed with the Maple Leafs in the offseason of 2018, his contract was widely criticized. The deal was a seven-year contract worth $77 million that carried an annual average value of $11 million. However, now tonight, he has hit 500 points with the organization in just 521 games.

He has had some great seasons during his eight years with the Maple Leafs. In his first season with the team in 2018-19, he scored 47 goals, which was a career high. He also set a career high in points with 88. He has scored at least 50 points in every season with the Maple Leafs, which is incredibly impressive. Scoring 500 points in just 521 games means he has averaged nearly a point per game, falling just 21 points short.

Tavares signed a four-year deal this past offseason and is now in the first year of that contract. It’ll be interesting to see just how many points he ends up scoring with the Maple Leafs when his time in the NHL comes to an end.