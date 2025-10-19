Flyers Rebound to Take Down Wild 2-1 in Overtime

The Minnesota Wild and Philadelphia Flyers faced each other for the first time this season on Saturday evening, Oct. 18, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Wild had to make some lineup changes as Zach Bogosian was injured in their loss to the Washington Capitals the night prior, Friday, Oct. 17. They called up David Jiříček to take Bogosian’s spot, and while they were at it, they sent Liam Öhgren down and brought Tyler Pitlick up. The Flyers were healthy coming into the game after getting Cam York back from injured reserve.

Related: 5 Notes From the Minnesota Wild’s First 5 Games

Jesper Wallstedt was in the net for the Wild for his second start of the season, while Daniel Vladar was in the net for the Flyers. The game started with both sides getting chances, but a goal didn’t go in until the second, and it was the Wild with the lead. Then the Flyers responded in the third, and it was tied going into the final minutes. It took overtime to figure out a winner, and it was the Flyers who came out on top 2-1.

Game Recap

The game was back and forth throughout the first period, but the goaltenders were up to the challenge and kept everything out, so the period ended 0-0. The second period started the same, but the Wild had the momentum, and they benefited with a goal. Vladimir Tarasenko scored an even-strength goal to give his team a 1-0 lead. He was assisted by Marco Rossi and Jonas Brodin. That was the only goal of the second period, and the Wild took the lead into the third period.

Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers partway through the third to tie the game up 1-1. He was assisted by Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak. That was the only goal of the final period, and overtime was required to determine a winner.

The Wild controlled most of the overtime, and they had a shot that looked like a sure thing, but it hit the pipe. However, it was Noah Cates for the Flyers who scored and sealed the 2-1 win. He was assisted by Tyson Foerster and Jamie Drysdale.

Noah Cates, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That loss was the third straight for the Wild, and they have just two games left on their road trip to bring home a win. On the other hand, this win got the Flyers back on the winning track after a loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

The Wild will continue on the road for two more games, with the first on Monday, Oct. 20, against the New York Rangers and the second on Wednesday, Oct. 22, against the New Jersey Devils. The Flyers will remain at home to host the Seattle Kraken on Monday before they head on the road.