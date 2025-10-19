Snuggerud Gets Game-Clinching Goal in Blues’ 3-1 Win Over Stars

The St. Louis Blues opened up the season series against the Dallas Stars with a 3-1 victory over them at home on Saturday night (Oct. 18). The two goaltenders that faced off in this matchup were Jordan Binnington for the Blues and Jake Oettinger for the Stars. Let’s recap what happened in this game.

First Period

The first period of this game was pretty quiet. Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker took a two-minute roughing penalty on Tyler Seguin, giving the Stars an early power play opportunity, which they could not capitalize on. The Blues and Stars played tight, resulting in a 0-0 score by the end of the first period. Both teams, however, were even in shots by the end of the period at 6-6.

Second Period

To kick off the second period at about 2:27 in, Jordan Kyrou scored the Blues’ first goal on a wrist shot, giving them a 1-0 lead. Brayden Schenn assisted on the goal.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Then, at a time stamp of 13:52, a big crash to the front of the net set up Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud, who scored to make it 2-0 Blues. Pavel Buchnevich (primary) and Tucker (secondary) assisted in the play. There were no more goals after that, as the shots heavily favored the Blues 12-5 at the end of the second period.

Third Period

Some hope opened up near the end of the third period as Mikko Rantanen split the Blues’ defense to make a tic-tac-toe pass to Wyatt Johnston, who passed it back to Rantanen to score their first goal of the game, and made it 2-1. Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel contributed the secondary assist on that play as well.

Pius Suter of the Blues then concluded the game with an unassisted empty-net goal with about two minutes left, bringing the final score to 3-1. Final shots in the third were 8-4 Stars and the total shots for the game were 22-19 Blues.

This victory gave the Blues their third win of the season, while the Stars suffered their second loss of the season. They will meet again on Jan. 23 in Dallas for the second game of a four-game season series.