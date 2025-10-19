Mahura Scores in OT to Give Kraken 4-3 Win Over Maple Leafs

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Seattle Kraken for their first matchup of the season. The game was a close matchup and went into overtime to decide the winner. In the end, it was Seattle who bested Toronto 4-3.

Game Recap

Five and a half minutes into the first period, Nicholas Roy took a seat for tripping Jani Nyman. In the final seconds of the power play, the Kraken got to work. Mason Marchment took a shot but Anthony Stolarz made the save. The loose puck bounced off Jaden Schwartz and landed in front of Shane Wright. He picked up the puck and took a second shot. With this one, he scored the first goal of the night for the two teams.

Seven minutes after Wright scored, the Maple Leafs tied up the game. They stole the puck away from the Kraken in the offensive zone and made a drive for the net. Matthew Knies passed it to Auston Matthews, who passed it to Morgan Rielly. His shot sailed past Joey Daccord’s shoulder to put Toronto on the board.

With six minutes remaining in the second period, Mason Marchment stole the puck from Toronto and made a drive to the Kraken’s offensive zone. He passed it to Wright, who passed it back to Marchment. He took a shot but Stolarz made the save. Jani Nyman picked up the rebound and his shot gave Seattle the lead once more.

Once again, the lead did not last long. Just two minutes later, William Nylander had the puck at center ice. He passed it to John Tavares near the faceoff dot. His shot bounced off the pipe and tied the game once more.

A minute later, Eeli Tolvanen held the puck at the blue line. He passed it up to Vince Dunn whose quick shot lifted Seattle ahead of Toronto once more.

At 1:17 in the third period, Ryan Lindgren took a seat for cross-checking Maxi Domi. Nylander won the faceoff after the call and sent the puck straight to John Tavares. He took a shot to score Toronto’s third of the game. This was the only goal scored in the period, causing it to go into overtime.

Seattle Kraken defenseman Joshua Mahura celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

With two minutes left in 3-on-3, Chandler Stephenson passed the puck to Josh Mahura. He skated it up through the center of the ice and passed it to Jordan Eberle by the bench. He passed it back to Mahura, who skated it up to the net. Mahura took the shot to give Seattle the win.

Next Up

The Kraken will continue their road trip, taking on the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, Oct. 20 at Xfinity Mobile Center. The Maple Leafs will stay at home and host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, Oct. 21.