Blue Jackets Hold Off Lightning to End Homestand

The Columbus Blue Jackets needed a win to make something of their initial three-game homestand. In the end, they held off a late charge by the Lightning.

Kirill Marchenko became the first Blue Jacket ever to score five goals in their first five games of the season. That was the game-winning goal as the Blue Jackets held off a late push by the Lightning to win 3-2. With the win, the Blue Jackets improved to 2-3-0 on the season.

The story of this game was the Blue Jackets dominating the Lightning for most of the game.

Game Recap

The Blue Jackets needed to get back to their game which involved using their work ethic to their advantage. Two key early moments helped them accomplish that task.

First, Boone Jenner stood up for a teammate. Then Mathieu Olivier dropped the gloves with 6-foot-9 Curtis Douglas which woke the arena up. Olivier ultimately took down Douglas. That energy helped the Blue Jackets open the scoring.

On his 23rd birthday, Kent Johnson opened the scoring. His linemates Jenner and Adam Fantilli got the puck towards the net. Johnson followed the play and beat Jonas Johansson.

The goal was Johnson’s first of the season. It gave the Blue Jackets much-needed early momentum. Then the Lightning struck back in quick order.

Ryan McDonagh tied the score on a long shot that eluded goaltender Jet Greaves. Then on a power play, Anthony Cirelli gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead. The early energy was gone. The Blue Jackets needed to find a way to get the momentum back.

Whatever was said in between periods worked. The Blue Jackets dominated the second period. They outshot the Lightning 14-3. They eventually got a huge goal from Damon Severson to make it 2-2. Olivier fed Severson in the slot to get the momentum back.

Marchenko then made it 3-2 just 1:15 into the third. That goal held up as the game winner. He took Voronkov’s pass and found an opening past Johansson.

Kirill Marchenko became the first Blue Jacket ever to score five goals in the team’s first five games of a season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Lightning controlled play for most of the rest of the third looking for a tying goal. Greaves stopped all 15 shots he faced and finished the night with 22 saves on 24 shots to earn his first win of the season. Johansson kept the Lightning in it all night and stopped 28 of 31.

The Blue Jackets had multiple huddles during third-period timeouts. Head coach Dean Evason said there were multiple messages given including simplify the game and be ready for the 6-on-5 the Lightning had at the end of the game.

After the horn, the puck was shot at the net which caused a scrum. Both teams were assessed minors at the 20-minute mark. Greaves postgame said “it is what it is” when asked about that moment.

The Blue Jackets will have Sunday off and return to practice Monday morning before flying to Dallas to take on the Stars Tuesday night. The Lightning get some much-needed time off. They return to action at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.