Shane Wright Scores in 100th NHL Game

The 2025-26 season just began, but already Seattle Kraken players are ringing in their milestones. On Saturday, Oct. 18, Shane Wright played in his 100th career NHL game. Not only that, but he scored as well.

Shane 💯!



Tonight’s contest in Toronto marks Shane Wright’s 100th career ⁦@NHL⁩ game. He becomes the fourth player from the 2022 Draft class to reach the milestone.



With a goal tonight, he’s also third player this season to net a goal in his 100th game. pic.twitter.com/mVOt7yjY2p — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) October 19, 2025

Wright opened the scoring for the Kraken in his milestone game. Mason Marchment took a shot in the final seconds of the Kraken’s power play, but his shot was blocked by Anthony Stolarz. The loose puck bounced off Jaden Schwartz and found Wright to the left of the net. He took a shot to score the first goal of the game for Seattle.

Wright has been a part of the Kraken organization since he was drafted fourth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. In the 2022-23 season, Wright received an early call-up to the NHL. He played in his first NHL game on Oct. 12, 2022. He played a total of 6:14 and took 11 shifts. He recorded his first assist two games later, on Oct. 19. He played in five more games and scored his first NHL goal on Dec. 6, 2022. After that, he was sent down to the minor leagues. He split the majority of his time between the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the American Hockey League (AHL). He played 20 games with the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL and recorded 37 points. He also played eight games in the AHL with the Coachella Valley Firebirds and recorded six points.

Wright spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Firebirds. He played 59 games and recorded 47 points. He also played in 12 playoff games, where he scored four goals and recorded nine assists. He also played in eight regular season games with the Kraken, where he scored four goals and recorded one assist.

The 2024-25 season is where Wright played his first full season with the team. He played in 79 out of the 82 games and recorded 44 points via 19 goals and 25 assists. He averaged a total of 14:04 on the ice.

In the 2025-26 season, Wright has already recorded four points in five games. His goal in this game was his second of the season; his first was scored in the game prior in Ottawa. Although this season is already a smaller sample size of games, he is averaging a minute more on the ice than the season prior.

Congratulations to Shane Wright on his 100th career game!